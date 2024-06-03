You'll be very foolish to trust EC to transfer votes in your absence — Franklin Cudjoe to political parties

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to the Electoral Commission's decision to ban all political party agents from monitoring the transfer of votes exercise at some centres.

In a memo dated June 2, 2024 and signed by the Deputy Chairman of Operations, the EC cited concerns over violent clashes that have occurred at some district offices during the voter transfer process.

However, in a Facebook post on Monday, June 3, the policy advisor said political parties would be very foolish to trust the election management body to do a fair and transparent work in their absence.

"They [Electoral Commission] have just issued a carefully crafted press release stating that no political party agent should observe the transfer of votes, which its sole staff must undertake. You would be a very foolish political party agent or leader to trust these people to transfer votes in your absence. Shine your eyes," read part of the post.

Mr. Cudjoe further described the current leadership of the EC as the most incompetent of all public sector workers in the country.

His criticism stems from the election management body's explanation that it used Corel Draw for data analysis and data visualization during the just-ended limited voter registration.

"We keep telling you that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission is now the most incompetent of all public sector workers. Apart from earning inglorious stripes for lying, chicanery, and subterfuge, of course. Just watch this comical explanation for playing with electoral figures.

"These were the same IT staff they used in telling us that all biometric devices we bought with hard cash were damaged and must be thrown away. These same IT staff took part in tenders to approve the purchase of multimillion dollar machines! Corel draw for data analysis and data visualization...," he asserted.