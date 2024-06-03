ModernGhana logo
There are a lot of uncompleted projects because there is no money – Bawumia

Headlines Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that there are many uncompleted government projects because of financial issues.

Speaker to the Clergy in Cape Coast at a meeting in the Central Region, the Vice President opined that he believes government is trying to do too much at the same time.

He proposed that for government to complete many of its projects, it should give incentives to the private sector for the sector to take responsibility for the execution of some governmental projects.

“At the moment if you look at government projects a lot of them are uncompleted. You go a little bit and it’s because there is no money to pay the contractor so they leave the work. So, whether you are looking at some of the roads or you are looking at school buildings and so on there are problems with completing many projects.

“I think government is trying to do too much at the same time. Let’s allow private sector to come in. They have money and if you give them the incentive they will invest because they know they will make money,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In his engagement with the Clergy, the flagbearer of the NPP indicated that as President, he will take steps to reduce government expenditure by at least 3% of GDP.

He said he is confident his plans will save the country some GHS30 billion.

“The third major policy I want to bring has to do with government expenditure. Government expenditure is on the high side relative to the private sector. I want us to empower more of the private sector so that they can do more of the expenditure.

“I want us to reduce government expenditure by at least 3% of GDP, almost 30 billion and let’s give the incentive to the private sector,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

