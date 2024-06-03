Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the primary defendant in the ongoing ambulance trial, has strongly criticised the conduct of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, following the emergence of an alleged audio conversation between Dame and the third accused person, Richard Jakpa.

The Minority Leader expressed concern over the Attorney General’s behaviour, calling for condemnation from all well-meaning citizens of Ghana.

In an affidavit filed by his legal representatives on Friday, May 31, 2024, Dr. Ato Forson asserted that Dame's actions were unacceptable and unbecoming of his office.

"That I am advised by counsel and I do believe same to be true that it is in the interest of justice, which must not only be done but be manifestly seen to be done, that the Honourable Court declares a mistrial since based on the impugned conduct of the Attorney General, which stands uncontested, it is clear the prosecution led by the Attorney General has embarked on reprehensible and unlawful conduct, conduct unbecoming of an Attorney General, let alone the Minister for Justice, for the sole purpose of securing my conviction," an excerpt from his affidavit stated.

This comes after Richard Jakpa disclosed that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual hours, seeking testimonies against Dr. Ato Forson.

This revelation, along with a purported 16-minute phone conversation between Jakpa and the Attorney General, has sparked controversy, with some calling for the resignation of Godfred Dame.

In a press conference held last week, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) unveiled the alleged tape, claiming it captured a conversation between Dame and Jakpa.

The NDC argued that the tape revealed unethical conduct on the part of the Attorney General and called for his resignation.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refuted the authenticity of the audio, claiming it has been "doctored and manipulated" for malicious purposes.

The NPP maintains that the tape is a fabrication intended to discredit the Attorney General.

Despite the controversy, the Attorney General has not personally addressed the tape, with his office downplaying its essence and asserting his intention to remain in his position.