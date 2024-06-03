LISTEN

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its press conference concerning the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson over the controversial ambulance case.

Dr. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa face charges at the Accra High Court for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the State in a deal involving the purchase of 200 ambulances.

This deal, initiated in 2009 during the tenure of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, resulted in the procurement of only 30 ambulances for €2.37 million, a transaction spearheaded by then-Deputy Finance Minister Ato Forson and Jakpa, who represented the Dubai-based Big Sea General Trading Limited.

During court proceedings before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Jakpa claimed that the Attorney-General had met him at the private residence of Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

Jakpa accused the A-G of asking him to fabricate evidence against Ato Forson.

In reaction to these developments, the NDC held a press conference where they played a leaked audio purporting to be the conversation between Jakpa and the Attorney-General, which they argued discredited Mr. Godfred Dame. The NDC called for the Attorney-General's resignation based on these revelations.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, James Kwabena Bomfeh condemned the NDC's actions.

"It's ugly. It's nauseating. It's untidy, disgusting. We should stop this; it's very disgusting," Kabila stated.

He further argued that the Attorney-General should not be judged in the court of public opinion.

"Is the NDC standing trial? So, what is the business of the NDC in this matter?" Kabila fumes.