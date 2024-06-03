187 benefit from mini market worth over GHS400,000 in Dormaa East

The Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP), in collaboration with the Dormaa East District Assembly (DEDA), organized a mini market on Thursday, May 30, 2024, for beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and Labour-Intensive Public Work (LIPW) programmes.

This mini market featured various farm inputs and business-related equipment for sale, enabling beneficiaries to purchase the necessary logistics to start and sustain their enterprises. This followed an intensive training on vocational skills, business management, and life skills related to micro-enterprises.

The initiative, part of GPSNP's Productive Inclusion components, aligns with the Ghana Social Opportunity Project (GSOP) implemented by the government. Its goal is to improve the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable households through skill training and startup cash grants for income-generating activities.

A total of 417,450 Ghana Cedis (GHS 417,450.00) was disbursed to 187 beneficiaries as the first tranche of their startup cash grants following their training. Among them, 7 received training in beekeeping, 67 in soap making, 3 in mushroom production, and 110 in vegetable farming. The second tranche of 80,875 Ghana Cedis (GHS 80,875.00) will be disbursed based on the progress of their ventures.

The funds cover raw materials, production, and processing tools, with items on display at the mini market available for purchase. Beneficiaries of the LEAP and LIPW programmes, identified through a community-based selection process, are trained in preferred income-generating activities and receive funds to procure necessary items from project-identified vendors at the mini market.

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, highlighted that this initiative is part of the government's efforts to reduce poverty by creating income-earning opportunities for the poor in small communities. He expressed optimism that the project would significantly contribute to the economic growth of the district and the country, urging beneficiaries to support the government's poverty alleviation efforts.

Mr. Desmond Duametu, the project manager in charge of Productive Inclusion for GPSNP and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development (MLGRD), encouraged beneficiaries, particularly from LEAP households, to diligently grow their enterprises. He emphasized the importance of reaching self-sufficiency to allow others in need to benefit from the programme and promised to extend the project if the initial beneficiaries succeed.

Beneficiaries of the soap-making enterprise, on behalf of their counterparts, expressed their gratitude to the government for this empowerment opportunity.