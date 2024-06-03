Information Minister urges media to develop new financial strategies

The Minister for Information, Mrs Fatimatu Abubakar, has called on the media to develop innovative strategies to address the growing financial challenges in the media industry.

She made the appeal during a visit to the Statesman Newspaper as part of a media tour in Accra.

Mrs Abubakar urged media owners to adopt new techniques to satisfy the growing demands of traditional and electronic media environments.

She emphasised the need for innovation, technology and continuous improvements, adding that these factors are critical for the media to remain relevant in the face of high operational costs.

The Minister also pointed out the strategic advantage of the Statesman’s proximity to the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM). She encouraged the management to apply for funding from IFPIM to help bridge the financing gap in its operations.

Additionally, she urged the Statesman to take full advantage of the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme to build staff capacity.

The management of the Statesman expressed appreciation for the Minister’s visit and her insights. However, they raised concerns about the high operational cost in the print media vis-a-vis dwelling advertisement.

The Minister's visit marks a step towards strengthening collaboration between the government and the media, aiming for a more sustainable and innovative future for the industry.