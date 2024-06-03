ModernGhana logo
Facts Disorder: Information Minister calls for govt, media collaboration 

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || Contributor
MON, 03 JUN 2024

Minister for Information, Mrs Fatimatu Abubakar, has underscored the need for collaboration between government and media to combat the rising threat of information disorder.

She indicated that fake news, misinformation and disinformation can disrupt national peace and security by obstructing the flow of accurate and reliable information.

The Minister said this when she visited Despite Media Group and the Ghana News Agency last Thursday in Accra as part of a broader media to understand and address industry challenges.

Mrs Abubakar appealed to the media to explore innovative solutions to these challenges and promote fact-based reporting.

To support this effort, she pledged regular briefings and updates to ensure the media has timely and accurate information.

She assured journalists of their safety, promising collaborations with security agencies and to fast-track the implementation of the coordinated mechanism for the safety of journalists.

The Minister addressed concerns raised by the management of the two media organisations, which include inadequate flow of information from the government, limited opportunities for growth in the media industry and the protection of journalists.

She acknowledged the challenges and reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving information dissemination and supporting media freedom.

Additionally, she encouraged media professionals to leverage the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) to enhance their capacities and foster industry growth.

Mrs Abubakar also recognised the media's critical role in advocating for the broadcasting bill and urged continued support for its passage.

