Ahmed Ibrahim Is Either Being Disingenuous or the Deputy NDC Chief Whip Is Simply Dishonest

Yours Truly would be the very first avid observer and student of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political History Culture to promptly and unreservedly admit that, when it comes to the handling of the highly sensitive and the intellectually exacting post of the Presidency in the last 32 years, or so, Uncle John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor – the former President is actually my cousin, I believe, by way of Asante-Juaben/Dwaben – has actually no compeer, that is, rival or match. Not in the late Presidents Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings or John Evans Atta (Woyome) Mills. And definitely not in the largely clueless twice-defeated, one-term former President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” (Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying) Dramani Mahama, unarguably the very worst and most corrupt and grossly incompetent Ghanaian President in the last 30 years and is likely to remain solidly as such for the foreseeable future.

And yes, President Agyekum-Kufuor, who also appointed him as his first Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and, subsequently, Minister for Foreign Affairs and ECOWAS Regional Integration, was hands-down a far more emotionally mature and psychologically balanced and diplomatically astute democratically elected leader than an insufferably cantankerous and morbidly self-absorbed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who curiously appears to have been tragically dogged by what one female Ghanaian political pundit aptly and recently described as a near-hopeless clinical case of personal inadequacy and a seemingly incurable bout of Inferiority Complex.

For instance, even at 69 years old – and that was about a decade ago – the son of the late Chief Justice Edward Akufo-Addo was still pompously and shamelessly campaigning for President on the credentials and the professional and the hereditary or ancestral achievements of his father, once appointed to the post of Ceremonial and Non-Executive President of Ghana by the late Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia, the University of London and Oxford-educated internationally renowned educator and first-rate scholar of Sociology and Cultural Anthropology. And by the way, Prime Minister Busia was also the very first indigenous Ghanaian citizen to have been appointed University Professor by the pioneering British Colonial Administrators of the erstwhile University College of the Gold Coast, eventually more appropriately upgraded and renamed the University of Ghana, Legon, by the immortalized Prime Minister and, subsequently, statutorily redesignated Executive-President Kwame Nkrumah.

The preceding foibles of an epically flawed character notwithstanding, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, significantly, unlike the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gravy-Train Conductor Cum Scam-Artist, to wit, Mr. John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama, has more than enough redeeming qualities as a twice-elected President of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana to easily put the proverbial Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi on leadership parity with Messrs. Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings and John Agyekum-Kufuor.

And, of course, on the latter count or score, the unmistakable reference here is to Nana Akufo-Addo’s inimitably bold initiatives such as the historically unprecedented auspicious implementation of the Fee-Free Senior High School, Vocational and Technical and STEM Curricula Systems; and equally, of course, his visionary foresight and very progressive decision to promptly resuscitate the Mahama-bankrupted Agyekum-Kufuor-implemented National Health Insurance Schene (NHIS), into which was sunk some $2 billion (USD), money that could have been profitably invested in other equally significant and crucial sectors of Ghana’s macroeconomy, such as Agriculture, Sanitation and Housing, though looking at the entire episode of the Cecilia Abena Dapaah Money-Laundering and Hoarding Scandal, one wonders whether Nana Akufo-Addo could not have been even more visionary and progressive in his selection of cabinet appointees.

As well, sometimes one wonders precisely what had prevented the grandson of the legendary Nana Ofori-Atta, I, The Osagyefo and The Okyenhene, from taking a lesson or two from the governance playbook of My Dear, Old Uncle Kofi Diawuo Agyekum-Kufuor on “Proper Ministerial Reshuffle.” As well, sometimes one gets the very depressing impression that Nana Akufo-Addo cried out his characteristic bloodshot popeyes to be ceded the highest elective in the land for more than a decade, just so “Mr. Aparahara” (LOL) could prove to the nation and the rest of the global community that although he might have achieved relatively far less, personally, than his legendary patriarch, nonetheless, the walking-stick tall man whom the late Chairman Rawlings virulently accused of being too short for the Presidency was a fairly great and, even, genius achiever in his own right. And surely, a great achiever has he made of himself!

Now, on the critical question of whether a relatively more politically savvy and competent President Agyekum-Kufuor had failed to break the Jinxy-8, as is being falsely and deviously claimed by the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency, in the Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region, the most logical counter-question to ask here is whether Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim had not watched the news and heard a lame-duck and an almost outgone President Agyekum-Kufuor nonchalantly tell a BBC Radio and Television Reporter, in the heat of the 2008 Presidential Election Runoff between Candidates Atta-Mills and Akufo-Addo, in President Kufuor’s own Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Region, that the proverbial “Gentle Giant” was too busy looking forward to a diplomatic appointment offered him by the New York City-Headquartered United Nations Organization (UN) to worry himself needlessly silly about who would emerge winner of the 2008 Presidential-Election Runoff?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 26, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]