Akufo-Addo’s government incorrupt, Ghana’s judiciary not compromised — Ahiagbah slams NDC

NDC Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rebutted claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt and that the judiciary has been compromised.

In a post on X on Monday, June 3, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah cited findings from the latest World Economic Governance Index, which ranked Ghana as the best governed country in West Africa and 5th in Africa.

The research assessed countries on indicators such as corruption perception, press freedom, rule of law and political rights.

According to Ahiagbah, "this commendable performance by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led Administration refutes two major propaganda claims made by the NDC about the government."

The NPP spokesperson noted "Ghana scored 61.7 on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents a poor score."

Ahiagbah stated that "this independent research conducted by World Economics Research, based in the United Kingdom, does not substantiate the NDC's assertion that the government is corrupt."

On the claim of a compromised judiciary, Ahiagbah said "the findings do not support the unfounded NDC claim that the judiciary is compromised, as alleged by former President John Mahama."

He urged Ghanaians to "disregard the NDC's unfounded claims, as they lack factual basis."

