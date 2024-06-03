ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cape Coast North MP donate jerseys, footballs to 10 Halls, TV to Medical School Hall and streetlights to SRC at UCC

Donations Cape Coast North MP donate jerseys, footballs to 10 Halls, TV to Medical School Hall and streetlights to SRC at UCC
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Driven by a passion to support his alma mater and a strong commitment to give back to his constituents, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, has made generous donations to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

His contributions included jerseys and footballs for all 10 residence halls, streetlights, and a 55-inch TV set for the Medical School Hall.

As a sports enthusiast, Dr. Nyarku aimed to support the ongoing Inter-Halls Sports Competitions at UCC with his donations. During the donation event on Friday, May 31, 2024, he highlighted the unifying power of sports, emphasizing its role in bringing the university community together, relieving students’ academic stress, and uncovering sports talents for the country.

"I encourage you to compete healthily in the various sporting disciplines, avoiding rancor and hooliganism which can tarnish the university's reputation," stressed Dr. Nyarku, affectionately known as Ragga.

In addition to the footballs and jerseys for all the halls, he also donated a set of jerseys to the Physician Assistants Department, two streetlights, and a 55-inch TV to the Medical School Hall. Furthermore, Ragga donated 12 streetlights to the UCC Students' Representative Council (SRC) to support their Diaspora Light Up operations, aimed at illuminating the surrounding communities where many students reside. Additionally, he fulfilled a pledge of ¢5000.00 to Valco Hall to support the hall's anniversary celebrations.

These contributions were part of his broader effort to ensure inclusivity and support for all communities within his constituency.

During the event, Dr. Nyarku took the opportunity to advise students to abide by the law, respect university management, focus on their studies, and engage in extracurricular activities to enhance their university experience.

The grateful recipients of the MP's donations expressed their heartfelt thanks and pledged their support for his future endeavors.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe You'll be very foolish to trust EC to transfer votes in your absence — Franklin ...

33 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There are a lot of uncompleted projects because there is no money – Bawumia

37 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I want us to reduce gov’t expenditure by at least 3%; that will save us GSH30 bi...

43 minutes ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader of Parliament BoG’s poor record of performance incomparable — Ato Forson on frequent losses

49 minutes ago

Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote if I don't have a Ghana card? —Kwesi Pratt slams EC Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote i...

55 minutes ago

Chairman Coka Teachers now teach students how to speak in Tongues — NPP's Chairman COKA

1 hour ago

Ga Mantse Stashing money home indicates lack of love for Ghana — Ga Mantse

1 hour ago

Supreme Court Supreme Court adjourns anti-LGBTQ+ bill case to July 29

1 hour ago

Captain Smart Ghana not progressing because of Ashantes and Voltarians — Captain Smart

4 hours ago

Central Bank of Nigeria revokes Heritage Banks license over financial instability Central Bank of Nigeria revokes Heritage Bank’s license over ‘financial instabil...

Just in....
body-container-line