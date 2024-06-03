Cape Coast North MP donate jerseys, footballs to 10 Halls, TV to Medical School Hall and streetlights to SRC at UCC

Driven by a passion to support his alma mater and a strong commitment to give back to his constituents, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, has made generous donations to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

His contributions included jerseys and footballs for all 10 residence halls, streetlights, and a 55-inch TV set for the Medical School Hall.

As a sports enthusiast, Dr. Nyarku aimed to support the ongoing Inter-Halls Sports Competitions at UCC with his donations. During the donation event on Friday, May 31, 2024, he highlighted the unifying power of sports, emphasizing its role in bringing the university community together, relieving students’ academic stress, and uncovering sports talents for the country.

"I encourage you to compete healthily in the various sporting disciplines, avoiding rancor and hooliganism which can tarnish the university's reputation," stressed Dr. Nyarku, affectionately known as Ragga.

In addition to the footballs and jerseys for all the halls, he also donated a set of jerseys to the Physician Assistants Department, two streetlights, and a 55-inch TV to the Medical School Hall. Furthermore, Ragga donated 12 streetlights to the UCC Students' Representative Council (SRC) to support their Diaspora Light Up operations, aimed at illuminating the surrounding communities where many students reside. Additionally, he fulfilled a pledge of ¢5000.00 to Valco Hall to support the hall's anniversary celebrations.

These contributions were part of his broader effort to ensure inclusivity and support for all communities within his constituency.

During the event, Dr. Nyarku took the opportunity to advise students to abide by the law, respect university management, focus on their studies, and engage in extracurricular activities to enhance their university experience.

The grateful recipients of the MP's donations expressed their heartfelt thanks and pledged their support for his future endeavors.