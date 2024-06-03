ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 NDC

Former President Mahama to Connect with Traders and Artisans in Ghana - Bilal

By Apiah-Kubi - Fabea FM
Bilal Muazu Sulemana, National Deputy Director of Traders and Artisans Network, NDCBilal Muazu Sulemana, National Deputy Director of Traders and Artisans Network, NDC
LISTEN

According to Bilal Muazu Sulemana, Deputy Director for Traders and Artisans Network, former President John Dramani Mahama aims to engage with traders and artisans in Ghana to gain insight into what constitutes a vibrant economy for every entrepreneur.

Mahama plans to connect with dressmakers, hairdressers, barbers, drivers, and other artisans to understand their challenges and brainstorm solutions to improve their quality of life.

In an exclusive interview with Fabea FM's "Me Man Ho Dadwen" with Apiah-Kubi, Bilal emphasized the importance of addressing artisans' challenges and developing effective policies to support them if Mahama is re-elected.

He highlighted the former president's dedication to bolstering the local artisan community, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the economy.

Bilal noted that youth unemployment and joblessness are significant socio-economic and political problems in Ghana, and connecting traders and artisans can create economic opportunities for disadvantaged youths.

"The policy aims to provide skills training in construction trades and entrepreneurship, business development services, mentoring, and encouragement to seize opportunities in non-traditional occupations", he reiterated.

He also disclosed that the national apprenticeship program, ministry of youth and the women development bank proposed by the former president will be the tool to connect the trades and Artisans.

He added, "The NPP government have been using sloganeering to deceive Ghanaian youth on job creations".

He stressed the need to support youths in taking advantage of informal entrepreneurship opportunities and provide market-based and sustainable services through a job-matching system.

Cue.........1:44 mins.
For more insight, contact Bilal Muazu Sulemana (Deputy Director for Traders and Artisans Network) on 0244429093.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minority demands probe into 200million questionable oil contract Minority demands probe into $200million ‘questionable’ oil contract

2 hours ago

Election 2024: If therell be violence, it will not come from NDC – Mahama pledges peace Election 2024: If there’ll be violence, it will not come from NDC – Mahama pledg...

2 hours ago

Youve 6 months left, when are you going to work on bad roads? – Mahama to Akufo-Addo You’ve 6 months left, when are you going to work on bad roads? – Mahama to Akufo...

2 hours ago

Defy, disregard ECs directive not to observe voter transfer exercise – NDC to agents Defy, disregard EC’s directive not to observe voter transfer exercise – NDC to a...

2 hours ago

High court to allow live media coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings today High court to allow live media coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings today

2 hours ago

This election is between Ghana and NPP, not NDC and NPP because we need to reset the country – Mahama This election is between Ghana and NPP, not NDC and NPP because we need to rese...

2 hours ago

Ga Mantse slams govt over corruption Ga Mantse slams govt over corruption

3 hours ago

Electricity workers shut down Nigerias national grid amid strike action Electricity workers shut down Nigeria’s national grid amid strike action

3 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC EC’s decision to ban party agents from voter transfer centres a sign of electora...

3 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa Political party agents shouldn't be allowed to voter transfer centres — EC to di...

Just in....
body-container-line