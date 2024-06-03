Former President Mahama to Connect with Traders and Artisans in Ghana - Bilal

Bilal Muazu Sulemana, National Deputy Director of Traders and Artisans Network, NDC

According to Bilal Muazu Sulemana, Deputy Director for Traders and Artisans Network, former President John Dramani Mahama aims to engage with traders and artisans in Ghana to gain insight into what constitutes a vibrant economy for every entrepreneur.

Mahama plans to connect with dressmakers, hairdressers, barbers, drivers, and other artisans to understand their challenges and brainstorm solutions to improve their quality of life.

In an exclusive interview with Fabea FM's "Me Man Ho Dadwen" with Apiah-Kubi, Bilal emphasized the importance of addressing artisans' challenges and developing effective policies to support them if Mahama is re-elected.

He highlighted the former president's dedication to bolstering the local artisan community, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the economy.

Bilal noted that youth unemployment and joblessness are significant socio-economic and political problems in Ghana, and connecting traders and artisans can create economic opportunities for disadvantaged youths.

"The policy aims to provide skills training in construction trades and entrepreneurship, business development services, mentoring, and encouragement to seize opportunities in non-traditional occupations", he reiterated.

He also disclosed that the national apprenticeship program, ministry of youth and the women development bank proposed by the former president will be the tool to connect the trades and Artisans.

He added, "The NPP government have been using sloganeering to deceive Ghanaian youth on job creations".

He stressed the need to support youths in taking advantage of informal entrepreneurship opportunities and provide market-based and sustainable services through a job-matching system.

For more insight, contact Bilal Muazu Sulemana (Deputy Director for Traders and Artisans Network) on 0244429093.