Stashing money home indicates lack of love for Ghana — Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has strongly condemned the recent scandal involving a former Minister of Sanitation, who stashed large sums of cash at home.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Sunday, June 2, the King expressed his disapproval of such behavior by public officials.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II emphasized that individuals engaged in such actions lack patriotism. He firmly asserted that those who prioritize personal gain over national well-being have no place in leadership roles.

Expressing concern over the implications of allowing such behavior to continue unchecked, the King urged the government to take decisive action against corruption. He emphasized the need for authorities to assert their authority in combatting corruption and ensuring accountability.

In his own words, the King stated, “It beats my mind how someone who says they love this country so much could stash so much money in their room. Corruption is everywhere. I believe that the government must find a way to stamp its authority on corruption.”

Reflecting on his own commitment to the welfare of his people, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Ga Mantse Foundation to support education in Accra. He mentioned that thousands of starter packs have been donated to schoolchildren to enhance their educational experience.

In a poignant statement, the King underscored his dedication to the betterment of his community, stating, “I could’ve used all that money to live in luxury, buy a V8, or do whatever. But I’m interested in the welfare of my people.”

As a respected traditional leader, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II’s stance against corruption and his commitment to education serve as a beacon of integrity and civic responsibility. His words serve as a call to action for all Ghanaians to prioritize the common good and hold leaders accountable for their actions.