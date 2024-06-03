ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court adjourns anti-LGBTQ+ bill case to July 29

MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN
The Supreme Court has adjourned the case challenging the approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, to July 29, 2024.

During the hearing, lawyers representing the petitioner, Paul Boama-Sefa, were directed to submit their written submissions within four weeks. Additionally, the court awaits a response from the Speaker of Parliament, who is the defendant in the case.

In a significant development, the Judiciary Service granted permission for live media coverage of cases related to the anti-LGBT+ bill. This decision follows the Chief Justice's earlier approval for media houses to livestream the hearing of Richard Sky’s injunction application on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill at the Supreme Court.

Now, the Judicial Service has extended this access to all cases concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, underscoring the importance of transparency and public engagement in legal proceedings of national significance.

Currently, four cases related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have been filed across different levels of the court system. Two cases are scheduled to be heard at the High Court, while the remaining two will be addressed by the Supreme Court.

The adjournment reflects the complexity and significance of the legal issues at hand, as well as the need for thorough consideration and deliberation by the judiciary. As the legal process unfolds, stakeholders and the public await further developments in this important case.

