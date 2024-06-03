Ghana’s music industry is now a bloody game, people will do anything – Kuami Eugene

LISTEN

Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has made an astonishing revelation that the Ghanaian music industry has lost its fairness.

Kuami Eugene was crowned the best highlife artiste of the year and Best Music Video of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, June 1 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre but missed out on the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award to Stonebwoy.

In a post shared via X a few hours after the awards, Kuami Eugene said the Ghanaian music industry has become very bloody considering what people will do to seek validation.

“The Music Industry no be how the fans dey see am. It's a bloody 🩸 game now. People will do anything, pull any string for validation. Ay3 tan !!!!!!”. He stated

It is unclear what triggered the artiste’s post, especially a day after the Telecel Ghana Music Awards held.

-citinewsroom