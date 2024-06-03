Mills-Mahama Regime Creamed Ghanaians of Oil Our Money

As always, it is nothing short of unreservedly laudable to know that there are still serious investigative journalists in the country who are willing and ever ready to hold the metaphorical feet of our leaders and politicians to the figurative fire of accountability and social responsibility. In this instance, my hearty commendation and congratulations go to award-winning investigative reporter-editor of the Fourth Estate newspaper or journal, Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni, and the Fourth-Estate newspaper or media forum as well, vis-à-vis the widely alleged misconduct that appears to have inflected or tainted the revenue raising and leak-plugging efficiency in the contractual agreement struck between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and a company called Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) – (See “KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics” Modernghana.com 5/26/24).

But, of course, it is the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who deserves the greater portion of such commendation as has been promptly and unreservedly ceded Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni and his Fourth Estate journal and/or newspaper, which Yours Truly had the chance to read online at the very inception of its establishment. On the whole, the reportorial fare of the Fourth Estate is quite well researched and well edited as well. Still, as I intimated at the beginning of this paragraph, it is Nana Akufo-Addo who deserves the lion’s share of our commendation, for having promptly stepped up to the plate, in American baseball parlance, to ensure that the details of the contractual compact struck between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Limited had been firmly underlain with good conscience and the utmost interest of Ghanaian taxpayers and the citizenry at large.

Which is why the President’s decision to invite the globally renowned and prestigious accounting and auditing firm, KPMG, formerly known as Peat Marwick, if memory serves Yours Truly correctly from the 1980s, to critically examine the merits and the drawbacks, if any, of the aforementioned compact may be aptly deemed to be exactly what the proverbial doctor ordered. And so far, we have been reliably assured by officials at KPMG that there is little to absolutely nothing that may be deemed to be legally and/or morally infelicitous about the revenue-generating and money-saving contractual agreement initialed between GRA and SML, contrary to what the politically desperate leadership of the country’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by its thoroughgoing corrupt National Chairman, at least in the authoritative and insider opinion of former Akufo-Addo-appointed Independent Special Prosecutor Martin ABK Amidu – to wit, Mr. Johnson “Bui Dam Woyome” (The Mosquito) Asiedu-Nketia, would have the rest of the Global Ghanaian Community believe.

Now, what makes the decision by Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the government of the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-led New Patriotic Party a sui generis class act, that is, one in a superior category all by himself, is the fact that under the tandem tenures of the late President John Evans Atta (Woyome) Mills and the twice-defeated, one-term former President John “European Airbus Payola” (I Have No Classmate in Ghana) Dramani Mahama, calls for a critical examination or scrutiny of the contractual compact inked between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Limited Liability Company would have been met with raw and crude disdain the likes of which is the typical hallmark of the governments and the leaderships of the National Democratic Congress.

Indeed, it comes as nothing short of the absolute and downright flabbergasting that Mr. Awuni has, so far, as of this writing, deafeningly failed or conveniently ignored to either recall or highlight the fact that for at least a couple of years, between 2009 and 2012, the Meter Gauge that was being used to strictly monitor the volume and the quantity of crude oil being periodically lifted offshore from Ghana’s Continental Shelf and Territorial Waters was widely reported to have gone AWOL. And yet, not a single moment that any of us avid and mature-adult observers of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture and History remembers, did the Mills-Mahama government institute any enquiry or an investigative committee to ascertain precisely what was amiss or had gone awry vis-à-vis the latter socioeconomically critical matter of signal national import.

And now, more than 8 years later, the same kleptomaniacal and “State-Capturing” gang of National Democratic Congress’ leadership that shamelessly tribalized the requisite qualifications for the appointments of both the Executive-Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum (Mr. Armah Kofi Buah, or some such Nzema-descended indigene and another whose name presently escapes Yours Truly), would have Ghanaian voters return them to Jubilee House, supposedly, so that “They Could Correct Their Past Mistakes.”

Talk of “Non-Kabonga” Tribalism and the Board Membership of the Mahama-fangled globally infamous Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), those of you my gung-ho NDC and Mahama fanatics who would have the rest of the nation believe Yours Truly, The Akyem Columnist – and we are almost invariably the best of our kind in Ghana, by the way; I mean, do any of you remember my granduncle Mr. Henry Ofori, late, aka Carl Mutt? – is the most vicious ethnic-baiting award-winning journalist to have been born and raised by Mother Ghana.

Maybe somebody like Mr. Charles Owusu, the firebrand protégé of the legendary Mr. Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie – aka Sir John – the late former General-Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and Foremost Kingmaker of the now-lame-duck President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, needs to tell the Mosquito and the Mahama Posse the following common American maxim: “Fool Me Once, Shame On You; Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me!”

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]