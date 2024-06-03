Election 2024: If there’ll be violence, it will not come from NDC – Mahama pledges peace

At the funeral of former Minister of Information John Tia Akologo in Duusi, Talensi District, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, made a resolute commitment to ensuring peaceful elections this December.

Addressing the mourners, the former president emphasised that the NDC will not be the source of any electoral violence.

“If there’s going to be violence, it will not come from us, the NDC,” Mr. Mahama assured.

Mr. Mahama further called on religious leaders to balance their peace advocacy with a call for justice, underscoring its importance for a fair electoral process.

“We expect that the elections will be peaceful because we know we’re going to win. If there’s going to be violence, it will not come from us, the NDC,” he reiterated.

“But I will crave our Reverend Fathers when you preach about peace, also preach about justice because when there’s no justice, there is no peace,” Mr. Mahama urged.

In a firm stance against electoral malpractices, Mr. Mahama pledged that the NDC would resist any attempts to rig the elections.

He emphasised the party's dedication to ensuring a transparent process.

“We are for peace, but we will resist any attempts to rig this election. I assure Reverend Father that we will play our part to have a free, fair and transparent election and we believe that God will rescue our country from the crisis we find ourselves in,” he added.

-classfmonline