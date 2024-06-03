You’ve 6 months left, when are you going to work on bad roads? – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the main National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the deteriorating state of roads across Ghana.

Speaking at an event in Hamile in the Upper West region, Mr. Mahama commiserated with the family of the late Zakaria Saana Dramani, former Lambusie constituency chairman of the NDC.

Mr. Mahama addressing the NPP's claims of unprecedented improvements in the road sector, described them as unfounded.

“They go around saying that they have done more roads in the history of this country than any other government. Look at the road that goes to Techiman. All tracks that carry goods to Burkina Faso, Mali, and other countries all pass through that road,” he asserted.

Highlighting the neglected condition of key roads in the north, Mr. Mahama criticised the government's lack of maintenance.

“Successive governments built that road. Every year we used to do routine maintenance. Since this government came, look at the Wa-Sawla road, look at the Bole-Bamboi road. Look at the Bamboi-Techiman road, all in a very deplorable state,” he intimated.

Mr. Mahama bemoaned government's apparent indifference to the issue.

“But when the president and the vice-president come and people raise it, they behave as if they don’t know about it. You have six months left, when are you going to work on these roads?” Mr. Mahama quizzed.

The former president also accused the NPP of prioritising propaganda over tangible development.

“In the short space of seven and a half years, this country has been brought to its knees. We are dealing with a government that only believes in propaganda. They keep repeating the same thing over and over again so that people will believe in the lies they are saying. The reality is that they don’t have what it takes to develop this country,” he emphasised.

Mr. Mahama therefore called on Ghanaians to reject the NPP in the upcoming December elections, framing the vote as a crucial step to rescue Ghana from mismanagement.

He urged the electorate to choose a government capable of addressing the nation's development needs, signaling the NDC as the viable alternative.

