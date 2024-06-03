ModernGhana logo
Defy, disregard EC’s directive not to observe voter transfer exercise – NDC to agents

  Mon, 03 Jun 2024
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as outrageous a directive from the electoral commission to its Regional Directors to disallow agents of political parties from observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

According to the NDC, this is a “calculated attempt to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers.”

The NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said it is sad that the EC, which is supposed to be a neutral umpire and a champion of transparency in the electoral processes, has opted for opacity in such an important electoral exercise.

“What do the Electoral Commission and the NPP have to hide that they do not want Agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise?” the statement quizzed.

It stressed that political party agents play an important role in promoting transparency, and deepening confidence in the electoral system, so the actions of the EC must enhance the important role of political party agents, and not seek to diminish it.

In the NDC’s view, an insistence on this directive by the Electoral Commission can only be in furtherance of the suspected “devious and sinister agenda of the Commission to manipulate the processes leading to the 2024 elections.”

The NDC is, therefore, calling on all its agents across the country to defy and disregard “this outrageous directive by the Electoral Commission.”

It directed all structures of the party, particularly Regional and Constituency Secretariats, to deploy NDC agents to all district offices of the EC to closely monitor the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

The NDC said it shall remain vigilant through its trusted agents across the country and resist any attempt by the EC to engage in gerrymandering or manipulate the processes leading to the upcoming 2024 elections.

The biggest opposition party also called on its regional and constituency secretariats to institute adequate measures to protect party agents and resist any acts of intimidation, harassment and/or attacks on them.

-Classfmonline

