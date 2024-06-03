High court to allow live media coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings today

The Judiciary has announced that the High Court will open its doors today for live media coverage of the proceedings regarding the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

This decision marks an extension of the Chief Justice's previous allowance for media houses to livestream the hearing of Richard Sky’s injunction application on the same bill.

The Judicial Service's decision comes after a strong recommendation from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Dame emphasised the considerable public interest surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

“Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill), I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill,” Mr. Dame wrote.

He further articulated that the transparency provided by such media coverage would serve the best interests of justice.

“It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice,” he added.

The Attorney General specifically pointed to cases in both the Supreme Court and High Court that are set to address the legality of the bill.

To date, four cases related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have been filed across various levels of the court system, with two to be heard at the High Court and two at the Supreme Court. One of the High Court cases is scheduled to be heard later today in the General Jurisdiction 8 courtroom.

-classfmonline