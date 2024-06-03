Electricity workers shut down Nigeria’s national grid amid strike action

Nigeria's national electricity grid collapsed early this morning plunging the entire country into darkness, as electricity workers' joined the country’s labour union in its strike action.

According to a statement from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the grid shutdown occurred at around 2:19am when all operators were forcefully removed from the control room of the Benin Transmission centre, the key coordinating hub for the country's transmission network.

"At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero," said Ndidi Mbah, GM of TCN's Public Affairs department.

Mbah added that transmission substations across the country were also shut down by protesting workers, cutting power flows and causing system faults that eventually led to the grid collapsing under high frequency fluctuations.

Power plants were also compelled to shut down generation units, added the TCN statement.

TCN reported that recovery efforts began at around 3:23am by attempting to route power from the northern Shiroro plant through transmission lines to a substation in the capital Abuja, but that workers continued obstructing restoration work nationwide.

This comes after a meeting between representatives of the federal government, leadership of the National Assembly, officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the proposed national minimum wage ended in deadlock on Sunday, June 2.