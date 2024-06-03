Ghana not progressing because of Ashantes and Voltarians — Captain Smart

Captain Smart

In a recent episode of his Onua Maakye Show, Captain Smart did not hold back in expressing his candid opinions, identifying the factors he believes are hindering Ghana's progress.

He pointed to the Ashanti and Voltarian ethnic groups, who consistently support the ruling political parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—are the cause of Ghana’s stagnation.

"Ghana is retrogressing because of Ashantis and Voltarians," Captain Smart declared passionately on his show.

"The Ashantis are following the NPP, and the Voltarians are following the NDC. These are the two major political parties ruling Ghana. They have done nothing for Ghana," he added.

He lamented the lack of progress and development in their regions and the country overall, despite the prolonged dominance of these parties.

"This is heartbreaking," Captain Smart continued. He emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that what was once considered a joke has now become a painful reality for many Ghanaians.

Captain Smart's forthright remarks resonated with viewers, sparking intense discussions nationwide. His critique underscored the urgent need to shift the focus from partisan politics to national development.

As Ghanaians grapple with myriad challenges, Captain Smart’s impassioned plea serves as a wake-up call for unity and collective action. It highlights the urgency of transcending political and ethnic divides to chart a path toward progress and prosperity for all citizens.