The menace of illegal mining in Ghana, also known as galamsey, poses significant environmental, social, and economic challenges which can have several negative impacts on the country's economy, despite being an important sector for revenue generation and employment.

Some of the key negative impacts include environmental degradation leading to deforestation, water pollution, soil contamination and erosion; and loss of biodiversity. These can have long-term negative effects on the environment, affecting agriculture, water sources, and overall ecosystem health.

Additionally, illegal mining activities can expose workers and nearby communities to health risks such as respiratory diseases, skin conditions, and exposure to toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide. These can lead to increased healthcare costs and reduced productivity, impacting the overall economy of the nation.

Furthermore, illegal mining operations can sometimes lead to land disputes with local communities, especially when land rights are not properly recognised or compensated. This can also result in social unrest, legal battles, and disruptions to mining activities, affecting economic stability.

While illegal mining in Ghana can contribute to youth employment, it is important to address and mitigate its negative impacts to ensure sustainable and responsible mining practices that benefit both the economy and the well-being of Ghanaians.

And to do this, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, including strengthening regulatory frameworks, encouraging sustainable mining practices, and providing alternative livelihood options for miners and their communities.

It is in the light of this that H.E.

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flag eater for the 2024 presidential election, has proposed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage the situation.

Here is how he plans to use AI to deal with galamsey: It will be used to identify galamsey activities and monitor excavators; and establish geo-fences around concessions to prevent mining operations in unauthorised areas, including water bodies.

Also, AI will be used to strengthen coordinated efforts in monitoring and regulating mining activities, thereby promoting sustainable mining practices and environmental conservation.

Moreover, the young man from Bole plans to set up a special fund to help provide a pool of mining equipment for sustainable exploitations in mining communities.

Anthony Obeng Afrane