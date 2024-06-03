EC’s decision to ban party agents from voter transfer centres a sign of electoral manipulation — NDC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of electoral manipulation.

This comes after the election management body barred political party agents from observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise the occurrence of violent clashes.

A statement dated June 3, and signed by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the EC's directive is "outrageous and clearly calculated to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers."

"What do the Electoral Commission and the NPP have to hide that they do not want Agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise?" questioned the NDC.

NDC claims the EC seeks to undermine agents' role in assuring transparency and building confidence in the electoral process.

"An insistence on this directive by the Electoral Commission can only be in furtherance of the suspected devious and sinister agenda of the Commision to manipulate the processes leading to the 2024 elections," noted the statement.

In defiance, the main opposition party is instructing its agents nationwide to monitor the process despite the EC ban.

It said the party will not sit by and watch any attempts at "gerrymandering or manipulating the processes leading to the upcoming 2024 elections."