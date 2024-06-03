Bank of Ghana needs cleanup to restore it's glory days — Minority Leader

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has criticized the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for some construction projects, including a new headquarters costing around USD 250 million and a multi-million dollar residence for the Governor at the former site of the BoG Clinic in Ridge, Accra.

Dr. Forson highlighted that the clinic has been demolished to make way for the Governor's new residence. He attributed the central bank's financial losses to these costly projects.

"The Bank of Ghana's poor financial performance does not justify its decision to proceed with these massive construction projects," Dr. Forson wrote on his X platform on Monday, June 3.

In 2022, the Bank of Ghana reported a loss exceeding 600,000% of its stated capital of GHS 10 million. In 2023, the bank incurred another loss equivalent to 150,000% of its stated capital.

He reiterated that the ongoing construction projects are unjustifiable given the bank’s financial situation and called for a thorough cleanup at the Bank of Ghana.

Read his full text below:

"In 2022, the Bank of Ghana made a colossal loss of over 600,000% of its stated capital of GHS10 million.

The Bank made another loss equivalent to 150,000% of its stated capital in 2023.

Is this poor record of performance comparable to any central bank’s?

Yet, apart from ongoing construction of a new HQ with about USD250 million, the Bank of Ghana is also building a new multi-million dollar residence for the Governor at where the Bank of Ghana Clinic used to be at Ridge in Accra .

That clinic has been demolished to make way for the new accommodation of the Governor.

The Bank of Ghana’s poor out turns do not justify its decision to carry on with these massive construction projects.

The Bank needs a cleanup to return it to its glorious days!"