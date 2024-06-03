Political party agents shouldn't be allowed to voter transfer centres — EC to district officers

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced a ban on political party agents observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise at district offices across the country.

In a memo dated June 2nd, 2024 and signed by the Deputy Chairman of Operations, the EC cited concerns over violent clashes that have occurred at some district offices during the voter transfer process.

The memo, which was addressed to Regional Directors and copied to the Chairperson and Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services, states "Regional Directors are to inform District Officers not to allow Agents of Political Parties to observe the Transfer of Votes Exercise with effect from tomorrow, Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024."

It further instructs district officers to "ensure that they strictly adhered to" Regulation 22 (8) of C.I.127, which requires Returning Officers to provide copies of transferred voter lists to political parties and candidates upon request.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress has criticized the move.

The party in a statement dated June 3, says they “find this directive outrageous and clearly calculated to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers.”