ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britain’s Got Talent

  Mon, 03 Jun 2024
Headlines Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britains Got Talent
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian dance duo, Afronitaaa and Abigail have placed 3rd at the Britain's Got Talent Series 17 held in London.

Afronitaaa and Abigail came third after Jack Rhodes and Sydnie Christmas who came second and first respectively.

They danced their way to the grand final on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after receiving rousing applause from the audience and the judges.

In the final on Sunday, July 2, the talented Ghanaian dancers got the audience and the judges turned up as they performed to music from Reggie 'n' Bollie and Fuse ODG.

Over the past few weeks, the two put smiles on the faces of many in their home country, Ghana and across Africa inspiring others of the many opportunities despite Abigail's hearing impairment.

Watch their performance at the grand final below

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britains Got Talent Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britain’s Got Talent

2 hours ago

Study your menstrual cycle to avoid embarrassment – Women told Study your menstrual cycle to avoid embarrassment – Women told

3 hours ago

Magistrates are seen at the International Court of Justice ICJ as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague, on May 24, 2024. By Nick Gammon AFPFile ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

3 hours ago

Pierre Ren-WormsRFI Sinner quells Moutet's storm to advance to last eight at French Open

10 hours ago

DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report  

10 hours ago

Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023 Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

10 hours ago

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for posses...

10 hours ago

Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region

10 hours ago

Bawumia Toll Workers Association say Bawumia's proposal to reintroduce road tolls is pol...

11 hours ago

Suspected baby thief Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

Just in....
body-container-line