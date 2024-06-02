Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre

LISTEN

Ato Koomson, the son of Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency Hon. Hawa Koomson, has been stabbed after allegedly creating confusion at the Electoral Commission's office at Jei River in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Information available indicates that there was an initial misunderstanding at the centre due to allegations of some persons trying to jump the queue which security personnel calmed the situation.

Meanwhile, both parties had earlier agreed not to allow jumping of the queue.

An eyewitness account indicates that, after the misunderstanding, Ato Koomson, stormed the centre claiming that someone had insulted his mother as an "animal" looking very furious.

Despite several attempts to calm him down, he slapped the man who allegedly insulted his mother, and went further to attack one Asmah.

He started beating him with sticks with the help of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members at the centre.

The victim sustained serious injuries on the head and body. During the free for all fight, Ato Koomson, got stabbed by an unknown person. He has since been hospitalised at the 37 Military Hospital.

The Ghana Police has arrested four persons affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the injured person, Asmah.