Mass parachute jump over Normandy kicks off 80th D-Day commemorations

US paratroopers jumped over France's north-west coast on Sunday, kicking off a week of ceremonies to mark 80 years since Allied troops launched their D-Day invasion of Normandy and drove out Nazi occupiers, helping turn the tide of World War II.

On 6 June 1944, soldiers from the United States, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations waded ashore or landed from the air across the Normandy coastline.

Four days ahead of the 80th anniversary of those landings, three WWII-era transport planes dropped a new generation of soldiers near the town of Carentan-les-Marais, to cheers from watching crowds.

The re-enactment was the one of the first events in this year's commemorations, after a fireworks display on Sword Beach on Saturday night.

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of Britain's royal family are among the dignitaries invited to join French President Emmanuel Macron at the official ceremonies on Thursday – with Russian President Vladimir Putin a notable exception.

Disappearing veterans

Veterans are also coming back to remember fallen friends – though, with the youngest survivors now in their 90s, the numbers dwindle every year.

"I want the younger people, the younger generation here to know what we did," said Don Graves, a former fighter with the US Marine Corps who flew from Dallas to Paris on Saturday.

He is part of a group of more than 60 American veterans spending D-Day in France, the youngest of whom is 96 and the oldest 107.

Another veteran, US Air Force captain Ralph Goldsticker, told the Associated Press: "We did our job and we came home and that's it. We never talked about it I think. For 70 years I didn't talk about it."

