Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

Suspected baby thief

In a distressing incident at Zebilla Government Hospital, a young woman has been arrested for abducting a week-old baby.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld, stole the baby last night en route to Binaba, a community in the Bawku West District.

The crime took place on the evening of Saturday, May 31st, leaving the Zebilla community in shock. The young woman's arrest came thanks to the vigilance of the people of Zebilla and Binaba, and the prompt response of the district police command.

According to the baby's mother, Madam Paul Felicia Derry, she had befriended the suspect, who posed as a patient's relative in the maternity ward. Derry handed her baby to the suspect while she took a bath. The suspect, along with a male accomplice, fled with the baby.

"When I returned, the man and the woman were nowhere to be found. They left with my baby. It has been very sad," said Derry.

The baby's father, Joe Abugre, expressed his anger, stating that the woman intended to ruin his life by stealing his child, and he demanded that the police hand her over to him.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Ayobi Abdul-Rahaman, indicated that the police were immediately informed, leading to the suspect's arrest the following day in Binaba. Dr. Ayobi thanked the community members for their efforts in retrieving the baby.

However, Dr. Ayobi lamented the apparent disregard for the hospital's visitation policies and other security measures. He mentioned that the hospital management will soon meet to review this incident and devise plans to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The grieving mother, Felicia Paul Derry, who could barely speak, thanked God for the safe return of her firstborn son.

The arrest brought the entire Zebilla town to a standstill as people rushed to the Zebilla police station to see the suspected thief. The situation necessitated reinforcement from the Kusaug division in Bawku. The suspect has since been transferred to Bawku police station for further investigation.