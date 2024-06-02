ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

  Sun, 02 Jun 2024
Economy & Investments Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

A report by the Public Interest Accountability Committee(PIAC) reveals a 36 percent shortfall in the Electricity Company of Ghana's payments in accordance with the cash waterfall mechanism (CWM) for gas in 2023.

In the 2023 edition of the report, PIAC disclosed that ECG paid an approximate amount of GHS 250 million as against an expected payment of GHS 385 million. 

The report showed that the outstanding debts to be paid by ECG for gas used for the year 2023 were GHS 140 million. 

The Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) and Natural Gas Clearinghouse (NGCH) set out the principles, methodology, and processes for determining and disbursing tariff revenue collected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to various beneficiaries along the electricity value chain.

Accordingly, Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGLC),  Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), and other stakeholders in the value chain are paid directly by CWM as a percentage of the invoice amount submitted for each month.

The report said that although allocations were made in the months of July and August, ECG did not make payments for those allocations. 

The report said PIAC observed that GNGLC's indebtedness to GNPC continued to rise despite the use of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism to address the legacy debts.

The report noted that this trend, if not mitigated, could impair the operational viability of GNGLC.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report  

1 hour ago

Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023 Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

1 hour ago

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for posses...

1 hour ago

Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region

1 hour ago

Bawumia Toll Workers Association say Bawumia's proposal to reintroduce road tolls is pol...

2 hours ago

Suspected baby thief Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

2 hours ago

Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre

9 hours ago

Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to sniff out thieves — Mahama tells Okada Riders Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to s...

9 hours ago

Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employers GH2,450 cash Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employer’s GH¢2,450 cash 

9 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada riders if elected president Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada rider...

Just in....
body-container-line