Slash-and-Burn Politics Is a Two-Way Street, Nana Adutwum

His is an unimpeachably progressive approach to the kind of rarefied statesmanship – and stateswomanship, for that matter – that encourages as well as ensures the synergistic interplay of salutary bipartisanship of the sort or brand that has been perennially foregrounded in technologically and industrially advanced countries and societies, such as the United States of America, Canada and much of Western Europe that may be seen to be clearly and sorely lacking in fledgling and fragile democracies like Ghana and much of the so-called Third World.

We are here, of course, talking about the bon mot laced into his morally and civically instructive recent public lecture delivered by Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum at the University of the Media Arts and Communications in Accra. For those of our readers who may not be familiar with this household name, Dr. Osei-Adutwum is the Akufo-Addo-appointed current Education Minister, unarguably the most visionary, progressive and dynamic in his discipline and portfolio over at least the past 30 years (See “Let's do away with 'slash and burn politics' in Ghana — Dr Adutwum” Modernghana.com 4/17/24).

In his presentation, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region, emphasized the imperative need for Ghanaian politicians and citizens to cultivate the healthy habit of giving commendations or praises wherever and whenever such encomiums are due. The US-trained educator and former charter schools administrator and supervisor, in the State of California, noted that he had never been niggardly with his commendations or hesitated to commend some of the positive and progressive achievements of the previous Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress , when he strongly felt that such commendation was due or was the right thing to do, such as the implementation of the State-of-the-Art Approach to the construction of new E-School Buildings.

The award-winning curriculum designer and pedagogical thinker and strategist was, however, equally quick to point out, not exactly in the following words, that the siting or location of a remarkable number of the Mahama-constructed E-Blocks made the latter seem like hurried propaganda-oriented projects, with the end result being that many of these otherwise laudable landmarks were too far removed from cities and towns or human settlements and population centers, and therefore not readily accessible to the students and the pupils being specifically targeted for the use of such ultramodern facilities.

To rectify this avoidable anomaly, the Akufo-Addo and the Bawumia Administration has had to spend considerable time and sums of hard currency by adding boarding facilities to many of these E-Blocks in order to make them more useful and readily accessible to students from all across the country. Now, this is the sterling and the emulative caliber of a man who is not afraid to give credit where such credit is due.

As I read the afore-referenced news report of his perfectly sound admonishment, however, I kept wondering whether the levelheaded Dr. Osei-Adurwum had taken the time to critically compare notes with the likes of Messrs. Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the self-described Cape Coast Fisherman and retired Central Regional Chairman of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress, and Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, the former Director of Communications to the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, both of whom were promptly and summarily expelled from the National Democratic Congress, for daring to do precisely what the Education Minister wisely and morally constructively counseled in his University of the Media Arts and Communications (UniMAC) lecture presentation.

Respectively, Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs and Mr. Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho would be rudely and vindictively expelled from the National Democratic Congress by then party General-Secretary, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, for publicly commending President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the unprecedented importation of some 300 World-Class Ambulances to replenish the aging and the decrepit stock of the Ghana Ambulance Service on Peace-FM Radio’s flagship current affairs breakfast program called “Kokrokoo!!!” hosted by the nationally renowned Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The precise remark that got Mr. Allotey Jacobs swiftly jackbooted from the National Democratic Congress, was for having correctly observed that so “heavenly neat and antiseptic” were the Akufo-Addo-imported ambulances that a deathly ill patient being conveyed to the hospital for treatment was likely to completely recover or be cured of his/her ailment long before the Akufo-Ambulance, as they are popularly known, arrived at its destination.

For Mr. Anyidoho, on the other hand, the anathema or execrable “curse word” here was that the former Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress had dared to publicly commend the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, in the government of President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor, for having ingeniously put in place the proper safety and health-protective measures to ensure a drastic reduction in COVID Pandemic-related fatalities. On the latter count, we must hasten to point out that Mr. Anyidoho’s hearty commendation of Nana Akufo-Addo had not emanated from sheer happenstance or cheap political points-scoring mood. It was spouting out of uncontrollable grief, as it came almost instantaneously on the heels of the announcement of the COVID-related death of the hitherto caustic and abrasive Akufo-Addo critic’s uncle in London, UK.

Even more guilty of the kind of “Slash-and-Burn” political gimmickry that Dr. Osei-Adutwum counseled against in his aforementioned lecture presentation, is the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, namely, Mr. John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama. For example, having pontifically and presumptuously pooh-poohed the fiscal feasibility of the Akufo-Addo-implemented Fee-Free Senior High School System as a veritable figment of the hallucinatory and the hallucinogenic imagination of a megalomaniacal politician, hellbent on grabbing power by hook or crook, a seismically defeated former President Mahama would proceed to catalogue all that he reckoned to be amiss with this most successful social intervention and historically unprecedented national development program.

And then worst of all, the former Rawlings-appointed Communications Minister would brazenly insult the intelligence of Ghanaians by claiming to have been the originator of the very concept of a Fee-Free Senior High School System. Now, Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja would have Ghanaians believe that he would be a far better manager of the very social-intervention program that he had initially flatly rejected as a practical impossibility. Don’t get me wrong, Dear Reader, you see, there is absolutely nothing wrong with wisely admonishing Ghanaians to eschew the primitive and morally benighted internecine politics of seeing absolutely nothing good in the deeds of one’s political opponents and detractors. Absolutely nothing wrong!

The catch here, though, is that our kind of democratic political culture is a two-way street, a give-and-take mutuality of purposes. Which, of course, means that unless one’s opponent is perfectly and candidly willing to play by the same set of rules, any solemn or serious talk of the eschewal of the politics of “Slash-and-Burn” is sheer hogwash and bound to be strategically self-defeating and a perennial pipedream. Here in the United States of America, where Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum may already be familiar with, the anthem of resonant victory is: “Go for the jugular, Buddy!” With incurably dirty politicians like Kwame Gonja, there is only one path to victory: thoroughly kill the man and his ghost or expect be killed ten times over, pronto! Behave like a New York City Cop or an LA Cop with a toy gun pointed at your head by a thug, without a bulletproof vest on. There is absolutely no time to talk or altercate!

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 24, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]