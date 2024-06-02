Election Rigging Is the Favorite NDC Pastime, Kofi Amoabeng!

He was obviously preaching to the proverbial choir, recently, when the CEO and proprietor of the defunct Unique Trust Bank (UT Bank), Capt. (Ret) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, reportedly told the host of a Joy News’ current affairs program that Ghana could very well explode into civil strife, if it became obvious to all stakeholders that the Cash-and-Carry institutional establishment of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had won the December 7, 2024 General Election, and yet the results of this watershed election had been called in favor of the country’s most progressive and social-intervention oriented ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) – (See “2024 election: Things might explode if there is an obvious NDC win and NPP tries to rig the election – Kofi Amoabeng" Modernghana.com 5/17/24).

Yes, Capt. Amoabeng was shamelessly preaching to the members of his own National Democratic Congress’ professional and career vote-rigging apparatchiks, led by “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, the superannuated recent graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces, the man who sheepishly informed the nation that Ghana’s 2012 General Election, in particular the 2012 Presidential Election, had been literally gifted to an incumbent and Interim-President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, because Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party’s polling observers, agents and assigns dispatched to monitor the 2012 Presidential Election had not been vigilant enough.

Now, we also need to quickly underscore the historically verifiable fact that until August 2, 2018, all the three, or so, Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), unofficially and recently renamed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), had all been appointed to their posts by National Democratic Congress’ leaders or presidents, namely, the late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings and the now-Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” (Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying) Dramani Mahama, respectively. It is therefore rather comical for Capt. Amoabeng to be cautioning the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party not to copycat what the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse has been routinely engaged in ever since any mature or senior, adult Ghanaian citizen can remember.

But, perhaps, what needs to be even more emphatically observed here is the fact that despite Mr. Asiedu-Nketia’s very public and authoritative admission that the December 2012 General Election, in particular the December 2012 Presidential Election, had been literally gifted an Interim-President Mahama by Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the extant Chief Returning Officer, not a single matchstick was lit to plunge the country into the kind of civic conflagration or war that Mr. Amoabeng would have the rest of us be inclined to be preparing for. We also, nearly each and every one of us, witnessed the sort of criminal and deliberate delegates’ voters’ register rigging that occurred in May of last year, or thereabouts, that forced Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the former Rawlings-appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana and the Atta-Mills-appointed Finance Minister, to promptly withdraw his legitimate and very democratic attempt to healthily and robustly challenge the Asiedu-Nketia-coronated Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

It also goes without saying that there are not a whole lot of staunch supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress who genuinely believe that Candidate Mahama would really have had any fighting chance against the far more erudite and politically more formidable Dr. Duffuor. But then, aren’t we all mature-adult Ghanaian citizens well aware of the fact that the leaders of the “revolutionarily” hatched institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress do not have any enviable record of progressive democratic engagement and/or cultural practice worthy of the emulation of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate? In 2000, for instance, but for the personal and the direct intervention of the extant Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr. Craig Murray, who stormed the Strongroom of the Accra Headquarters of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, the results of that year’s watershed Election, especially the Presidential Election, would likely have been criminally called in favor of the epic loser, namely, Candidate John Evans Atta-Mills, late, instead of the “obvious winner,” to wit, Candidate John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor.

Indeed, as he personally narrated this scandalous saga in his memoir, Deputy High Commissioner or Deputy Ambassador Murray had to threaten to send in the British Army, if Dr. Afari-Gyan, whose wife and children had a couple of NDC-sponsored thugs with AK-47s pointed at their heads, had not been forced by Ambassador Murray to call the results of the 2000 Presidential Election according to what had actually been returned or submitted by the various Regional Directors of the Electoral Commission. And, of course, just recently, both former President Agyekum-Kufuor and Retired Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service, namely, Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye, were widely reported to have told the host of the Opemsuo-FM Radio, in the Asante Regional Capital of Kumasi, that but for the timely intervention of His Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, the 2016 Presidential Election would, once again, have been compromised by being criminally gifted to the only Fourth Republican Ghanaian President who, going by the unimpeachably authoritative public testimony of the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia, never won any Presidential Election in Ghana’s postcolonial history.

Lastly, must also be emphasized the fact that Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, the present Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission and the Chief Returning Officer of Ghana’s 2020 General Election, has the best and the cleanest performance record of any Chief Returning Officer since Independence, as was credibly and recently attested by European Union Observers and the Americans, as well as Observers from The Commonwealth Area vis-a-vis Ghana’s 2020 General Election. It is quite obvious that Capt. (Ret) Kofi Amoabeng, The Prince of Akyem-Kukurantumi, I have been told and promptly stand to be corrected, did not carefully look himself up in the mirror before proceeding to make such an epic and a scandalous mess of himself and his National Democratic Congress’ cronies and associates.

At any rate, how genuine are the credentials of the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress who, we are reliably informed, literally bought his 2024 Presidential-Candidacy Ticket with at least GH₡50 million under the guise of the “generous” provision of Transportation Fares for Party Delegates during the NDC’s Presidential Primary last May or thereabouts? The latter amount could actually have been only about half of the total amount shelled out by Candidate Mahama, when one also factors in the likely preemptive greasing of the choppy and the economically blistered arid palms of the Kingmakers and the Queenmakers of the National Democratic Congress who staunchly and shamelessly backed Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja against the formidable challenge mounted by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

We, of course, witnessed this same funny situation vis-à-vis the national contretemps and the global infamy that was the lurid stampeding of Mr. George Boateng, the former Oyarefa, Greater-Accra, NDC District Organizer, out of the party in 2015, for daring to boldly and courageously challenge the wobbly candidacy of a grossly incompetent President Mahama, by an imperious and implacably autocratic General Mosquito. Ultimately, Ghanaian voters would vindicate Mr. Boateng in two consecutive Presidential Elections in due course and time. It is often said that “Coming events always cast their shadows before them.” We really do not see the upcoming 2024 Presidential and General Elections being any remarkably different from the December 2016 General Elections. A Word to the Prince….

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 24, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]