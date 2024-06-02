Begging Mahama To Become President, Bawumia Is Like Simon Offering The Apostles Money To Receive The Holy Spirit

It is uncommon for a politician to ask another politician who has served as president to enable him to also become president, yet this did occur in Ghana. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, publicly pleaded with John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the opposition and a former president of Ghana, a few weeks ago to grant him the right to succeed as president. Ghanaians were astonished by his plea because it painted Bawumia as a weak-minded politician who merely desired to be president.

I recall reading in my scriptures. After learning that Samaria had received the message of God, the apostles in Jerusalem dispatched Peter and John to visit them. Since none of them had yet received the Holy Spirit and had just received baptism in the name of the Lord Jesus, the two went down and prayed for them that they would get the Holy Spirit. After that, the Holy Spirit was given to them by Peter and John placing their hands on them.

Now, upon observing that the apostles' hands had imparted the Spirit, Simon made a financial offer to them and said, "Give me this power as well, so that everyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit." "Thy money perishes with thee because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money," Peter, however, remarked to him. Simon and Bawumia have the same mentality

Ghana has been wrecked by Bawumia, President Akufo Addo, and the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who failed to fight corrupt, illegal mining and money laundering as they promised. It shocked Ghanaians that the vice president has no intention of solving the intermittent electricity problem that has hit the city, finding measures to arrest the fast depreciation of the cedi, and salvaging the economy, businesses, and investment, but is instead interested in begging to become president.

The vice president was promising Ghanaians a day ago that he would stop currency depreciation if they voted for him to be president. This claim alone exposes Bawumia's ignorance, incompetence, and lack of intelligence because, as Ghana's vice president, he has a responsibility to ensure that the country's problems are resolved. Why would he want to address the country's problems until after Ghanaians have chosen him as president? This is not logical.

For nearly eight years, Bawumia and Akufo Akufo Addo controlled Ghana; during their reign, some of the country's sods were cut and no projects could be completed. Despite serving as president for only four years, Mahama accomplished more than any other administration and, perhaps more significantly, left behind numerous unfinished projects that the NPP was unable to carry out. They began working on some of the abandoned projects, though, after realizing they had failed and had nothing to show the Ghanaians.

The national debt of Ghana has reached GH658.6 billion, or 46 billion dollars, but the government is unable to justify its spending. The majority of Ghanaians have realized that the NPP government has been misleading them because of this. Therefore, I believe that if you are a writer and you try to persuade Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia instead of Mahama, you are more of a fool than Bawumia, who has been rejected by around 70% of the populace.

I have repeatedly shown Ghanaians that Bawumia lacks the intelligence and qualifications to serve as vice president, let alone as president. Similarly, I have previously shown that Akufo Addo is a crook and a criminal. Bawumia has been educated by Akufo Addo to be a crook and a criminal as he continues to fabricate employment that the government has never produced. Every liar is a thief, in my opinion, which is why Bawumia can't explain to Ghanaians what they did with the GH658.6 billion debt.

In a faltering economy, no genuine or knowledgeable economist will print more money to contribute to the market. Stating differently, Bawumia is either an ignorant economist or a quack. The question is, "Why can't you just print a lot of money?" Many may like to know, believing that the state can address economic issues by increasing the money supply. However, the truth is far more nuanced, and there are grave ramifications to this strategy.

Money will have less purchasing power per unit if the Ghanaian government prints more money without producing more goods and services. Inflation and a decline in the population's purchasing power will result from this. Hence, aside from corruption, Ghanaians should comprehend the cause of the collapse of the country's economy, businesses, and investments. More significantly, it exposes Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta as liars because they haven't produced any 2.5 million jobs.

I shall beg Ghanaians to resist being misled by writings that sugarcoat issues or support Bawumia's candidacy for president. Bawumia is nothing more than a dimwitted comic who thinks winning the presidency just requires begging rather than putting up the necessary effort. Especially now that everything I wrote about Akufo Addo and how he would devastate Ghana has come true, I don't need to constantly prove Ghanaians wrong.

The intelligence of the NPP regime has never been demonstrated. They have embezzled large sums of money from Ghana's public coffers, and instead of developing the nation with the money; they hoard it to buy votes in elections. What a worthless political party! Like Simon, Bawumia believes he can become president by begging. If it could have been easier for him, he would have told Mahama of his intentions to offer him money to become president.