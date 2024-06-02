2024: The Skinny Humans

LISTEN

The daughter of my best friend a heart surgeon supervising ten men heart surgeons like her wanted originally to become a Professor. She changed her mind as lecturing young students can be nerve-racking. Dealing with people on the level of communication is not for all and often stressful.

Ruth in the Bible was a wise woman. She used her communication skills to achieve from the king what she wanted. So Joseph when interpreting Pharaoh's dream. Speeches like those of Martin Luther King jr "I Have a Dream" or the homeless in a shelter sleeping, Adolf Hitler, Lenin, Fidel Castro, and Willy Brandt carried ideas like many others before them or in their time. The combination of personality and spoken words let them succeed and not the others. The clownery of Boris Johnson led to the breakthrough of Brexit (he destroyed his legacy by staying in office after the job was done).

Developed societies like in Europe that in many aspects have reached a high level to cover the most important issues are confronted with the increased upcoming voices of minorities that want to see their specific interests in society, the book of the law, and the rules and regulations of inter-human relationships put into place. While the law book takes care of the basics of their demands language changes to avoid conflicts among people. Not only in the classroom teachers walk around the school with a law book under their arms and heads garnished by the school authority's instructions but also citizens in the general public spaces.

Common human sense and personality are no longer appreciated but living along the mainstream is expected. The skin of highly sophisticated people has become very skinned. The truth is told behind closed doors. As in Germany, we have the third sex, the neutral sex (for people with no direct male or female identity) as part of our constitution each noun must have the male and female version as we genderb; confusion for old Germans is perfected. Old Germans only discuss about their opposition in their homes scared of possible attacks in public.

The words and mindset behind it have become a form of dictatorship in inter-human relationships and communication. While the new moral elite sees this as a victory over the old establishment others judge the dictatorships of words and attitudes as a means to take society backward and affect the aspect of humanity in a negative way. Before meeting new people someone first and foremost must establish which side of the new standards the other person stands on.

This makes the process of communication among people unnecessary too complicated. People are no longer free and when no longer free humanity goes backward. Ruth in the Bible used her wisdom and personality to communicate successfully not the book of law or human-set rules and regulations.

In Africa and countries like Ghana communication skills are based on avoiding insults to keep peace in the nation as civil unrest makes it impossible to find refuge in neighboring countries. To speak freely out the truth is seen by many as an insult, and insult is bad. Therefore they avoid speaking the truth as it is rather turn to lies or half-lies hidden in their conversations. In the end, they waste precious time as over time the truth eventually always comes out, nothing won!

Instead of raising streamlined citizens with ever-skinnier skins societies are better off raising great free and bold personalities who accept responsibility for the positive development of a nation.