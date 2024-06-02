Ambulance case: Jakpa didn’t manufacture leaked tape – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has dismissed claims that the 3rd accused in the Ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, doctored the leaked tape involving him and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV/FM, hosted by Selorm Adonoo, Mr. Cudjoe expressed his belief that the leaked tape accurately represents the words of the Attorney General.

He also conveyed his surprise about the Attorney General's conduct as depicted in the tape.

“I’m surprised he perfected the act, went ahead coaching somebody, a gentleman [Jakpa] who now says that his conscience cannot allow him to be part of the Machiavellian type of arrangements to jail somebody willingly.

“I have said that this case is very stupid, excuse my language, political case. What was the point? You could see that it was clearly his intent. I’m hearing that he said to Jakpa that the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and President Akufo-Addo, are pressuring him and he has to do something, hell no. I believe this story 100%.

“I don’t think Jakpa manufactured the tape, Jakpa is not a stupid man. I’m tempted to believe Jakpa more than the Attorney General right now, there’s nothing that the AG will say that I will believe him ever again. At this juncture, Jakpa rules. Jakpa might have asked at a point why are you determined to jail this guy [Ato Forson].

He questioned the continued presence of the Attorney General in his position, describing the issue as a “grave matter”.

Cudjoe urged those attempting to defend the Attorney General to cease their actions.

“Some are saying he hasn’t done anything wrong, some are defending him, let’s stop this. Your Minister of Justice is actually coaching someone to fabricate a story in order to jail somebody else. Why? He told Jakpa to secure a fake medical excuse, that’s even damning, really?

“We’re getting to an election, people think this is an election matter, it is not, this is a grave matter, a very damning matter and I’m surprised the gentleman is still at post,” he pointed out.

Richard Jakpa under cross-examination noted that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to get a testimony against the Minority Leader.

This has since generated conversations among Ghanaians with some persons calling for the resignation of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

During a press conference, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) played a 16-minute tape of a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed the allegations in the audio, describing it as “doctored and manipulated to achieve a malicious intent.”

Jakpa's legal team has applied to the court, requesting that the charges against him be dropped or, alternatively, that the proceedings be halted.

However, the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, has submitted an affidavit contesting the application by the third defendant in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, who is seeking to have charges against him dismissed.

