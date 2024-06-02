Ellembelle: Cocoa farmers storm galamsey site to protest at Sendu

Concerned Cocoa Farmers in the Ellembelle District took action on Saturday, June 1, by storming an illegal mining site at Sendu to express their frustration and opposition to the destruction of their cocoa farms and water bodies.

Benjamin Azachie, the Leader of the Ellembelle Concerned Cocoa Farmers registered their displeasure after presenting a petition to the Ellembelle Member of Parliament. He appealed for assistance to halt the forced takeover of cocoa farms by illegal miners, which is affecting their investments and livelihoods.

Speaking to Citi News in an exclusive interview ModernGhana.com monitored, resident Grace Amihere voiced her concerns, stating, “I’m demonstrating because of the pollution of our water and destruction of cocoa farms. How are we going to feed our children with the destruction of our farms?"

She lamented the massive encroachment on their lands.

“They tried to pay off my brother to mine in his cocoa farm, but because he refused to accept their money, they have destroyed half of the farm," she lamented.

Another resident, Ama Amihere, echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to address the unlawful activities affecting their livelihoods.

She noted that the once-pristine River Fia has been tainted by pollution due to the influx of illegal mining activities in the Nyamebekyere-Sendu area of Ellembelle.

Nicholas Kofi Mawuli, the Assemblyman for the Nyamebekyere Electoral Area, raised concerns about the involvement of Chinese nationals in facilitating the illegal activities.

Following an hour-long demonstration at the Sendu galamsey site, the Convener of the Concerned Cocoa Farmers of Ellembelle presented their petition to MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

In response, Armah-Kofi Buah assured the cocoa farmers that he would push their concerns in Parliament and encouraged residents to speak out against illegal mining.