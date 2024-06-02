ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ellembelle: Cocoa farmers storm galamsey site to protest at Sendu

Social News Ellembelle: Cocoa farmers storm galamsey site to protest at Sendu
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Concerned Cocoa Farmers in the Ellembelle District took action on Saturday, June 1, by storming an illegal mining site at Sendu to express their frustration and opposition to the destruction of their cocoa farms and water bodies.

Benjamin Azachie, the Leader of the Ellembelle Concerned Cocoa Farmers registered their displeasure after presenting a petition to the Ellembelle Member of Parliament. He appealed for assistance to halt the forced takeover of cocoa farms by illegal miners, which is affecting their investments and livelihoods.

Speaking to Citi News in an exclusive interview ModernGhana.com monitored, resident Grace Amihere voiced her concerns, stating, “I’m demonstrating because of the pollution of our water and destruction of cocoa farms. How are we going to feed our children with the destruction of our farms?"

She lamented the massive encroachment on their lands.

“They tried to pay off my brother to mine in his cocoa farm, but because he refused to accept their money, they have destroyed half of the farm," she lamented.

Another resident, Ama Amihere, echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to address the unlawful activities affecting their livelihoods.

She noted that the once-pristine River Fia has been tainted by pollution due to the influx of illegal mining activities in the Nyamebekyere-Sendu area of Ellembelle.

Nicholas Kofi Mawuli, the Assemblyman for the Nyamebekyere Electoral Area, raised concerns about the involvement of Chinese nationals in facilitating the illegal activities.

Following an hour-long demonstration at the Sendu galamsey site, the Convener of the Concerned Cocoa Farmers of Ellembelle presented their petition to MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

In response, Armah-Kofi Buah assured the cocoa farmers that he would push their concerns in Parliament and encouraged residents to speak out against illegal mining.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AR: 2 injured, 1 die in accident at Ohene Nkwanta A/R: 2 injured, 1 die in accident at Ohene Nkwanta

1 hour ago

Ellembelle: Cocoa farmers storm galamsey site to protest at Sendu Ellembelle: Cocoa farmers storm galamsey site to protest at Sendu

2 hours ago

Frema Opare is politically mature, Bawumia must settle on her as running mate —Owusu Sekyere Frema Opare is politically mature, Bawumia must settle on her as running mate —O...

3 hours ago

NPP has become a tyrannical government — Ghana Federation of Labour NPP has become a tyrannical government — Ghana Federation of Labour

3 hours ago

You are a hypocrite; apologise to Bawumia for your unfair derogatory religious comment – NPP Germany tells Sam George You are a hypocrite; apologise to Bawumia for your unfair derogatory religious c...

3 hours ago

Soya Value Chain Association of Ghana opposes GMO Soybean cultivation Soya Value Chain Association of Ghana opposes GMO Soybean cultivation

3 hours ago

COCOBOD announces June 6 closure for 202324 main cocoa season COCOBOD announces June 6 closure for 2023/24 main cocoa season

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbinleft and former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Minority rejects tax waivers citing economic challenges but silent on Speaker Ba...

3 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu 1D1F tax waivers: Minority’s reason for rejecting 42 Ghanaian companies a smokes...

3 hours ago

Henri Konan Bedie was buried in his native village ten months after his death. By Issouf SANOGO AFP I.Coast's ex-president Bedie buried 10 months after death

Just in....
body-container-line