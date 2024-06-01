Sabalenka and Rybakina bulldoze their way into last-16 at French Open

Two of the big hitters in the women's game – second seed Aryna Sabalenka and fourth seed Elena Rybakina – powered their way into the fourth round at the French Open on Saturday with respective straight sets victories over Paula Badosa and Elise Mertens.

Rybakina appeared out of sorts during the early stages of her match on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 25th seed. Her Belgian opponent failed to profit from the lapse after breaking to lead 3-2.

She promptly coughed up her own serve to make it 3-3. And even after Mertens claimed Rybakina's service again to lead 4-3, she failed to consolidate.

Rybakina levelled for 4-4 and seemingly bored at the descent into club level pitter-patter, she held to lead 5-4.

Mertens was still in the old groove though and lost her service again to give Rybakina the set after 37 minutes.

It was one way traffic in the second. Rybakina, a quarter-finalist in 2021, raced through it 6-2 to finish the match after 67 minutes.

Joy

"I'm happy to get through another round," said the 25-year-old Kazakh. "Every match is difficult. I was happy with the second set. I played with a little more confidence."

Sabalenka also finished with a flourish but she was under the cosh during the first set. Badosa served for the opener at 5-3 up but could not press home her advantage against her best friend on their tour. Sabalenka exploited the reprieve with savage efficiency.

She won the next five games to wrap up the first set 7-5 and establish a 4-0 lead in the second set. Badosa got on the board to inject a modicum of respectability into the proceedings.

But Sabalenka, spraying winners off her forehand and adding drop shots and slice to the searingly one-sided affair, took the set 6-1.

"Even when Paula served for the set, I just tried to play my best fight for every point," the 25-year-old Belarusian told on-court interviewer mats Wilander.

"And I was just trying to enjoy this incredible atmosphere."

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Varvara Gracheva from France advanced to the last-16 at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments for the first time following a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania.

"In March and February I lost most of my matches," said Gracheva. "I couldn't have hoped to be back on track so quickly so it's good and I'm proud.

"I'm happy to be solid here for the French Open where on paper it shouldn't be this way."