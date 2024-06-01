It's Long Overdue For Jean Mensa To Face Criminal Charges

Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, had previously avoided punishment due to the corrupt justices whom the ruling government nominated to the Supreme Court. Since the NPP politicians, including Akufo Addo, Bawumia, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Jean Mensa, believe that the judiciary wall that shields them is too high for anyone to climb, widespread corruption, electoral frauds, and other immoralities are to blame for the collapse of the nation's businesses, investments, and economy.

The Electoral Commission is a collegial organization that oversees and coordinates the planning and execution of elections within the parameters set down by law. Among the EC's responsibilities are planning and carrying out elections and referendums. In addition, the Electoral Commission has the authority to receive and examine complaints, monitor and control actions taken to uphold the populace's right to vote, and, above all, avoid election fraud and violence.

Regretfully, after Mr. Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei, Ghana hasn't had a sincere and competent chairman of the Electoral Commission. Jean Mensa, Akufo Addo’s appointed head of the Electoral Commission, is a reckless woman who disobeys the law and continues to violate Ghana's Constitution and democratic principles. In contrast to the previous heads, who believed in peace and successfully avoided bloodshed by conducting free and fair elections, Mensa is not a law-abiding individual.

Jean Mensa works for President Akufo Addo rather than the broader public because she doesn't care if her immoralities undermine Ghana's democracy or if her acts of violence cause the country's bloodshed. Her persistent meddling in the elections of 2016 and 2020 has severely damaged Ghana's economy, businesses, and investments. As a result, a country wealthy in gold, bauxite, diamonds, oil, and cocoa is now among the poorest in West Africa, with a high percentage of youth unemployment.

In 2020, during the presidential and parliamentary elections, eight lives, three of them minors, were lost, breaking the record of no fatalities in all of Ghana's previous elections held before Jean Mensa's official appointment as head of the Electoral Commission. Since the selected Supreme Court judges are members of the ruling party, Jean Mensa confirmed that the election was free and fair even though the opposition rejected the results; they lost the battle against the NPP, the ruling party.

Jean Mensa's dishonesty and corruption activities were exposed after she altered the results multiple times since her figures didn't match the recorded figures. Ghanaians were furious and wanted her to come to the witness box to explain how she came about those fictitious statistics. However, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, a retired Supreme Court judge who had been involved in a five-million-dollar corruption scandal, intervened.

Things in Ghana have gotten worse than expected because of the people wreaking devastation in the country, such as Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Jean Mensa, who are protected by the corrupt Supreme Court. The economy and investments, as well as local and foreign firms, quickly declined as a result of the ruling government's rampant corruption, money laundering, fraudulent self-interest deals, and fund theft, especially COVID-19.

Jean Mensa, who should have been incarcerated for her involvement in the destruction of Ghana's infrastructure and election fraud, is still denying any wrongdoing. However, the head of the EC was exposed when divided NPP politicians, who are not on good terms with the ruling party, exposed the government and Jean Mensa, reminding Ghanaians of the quote of Abraham Lincoln: "You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time."

Some of the people who have left the ruling party and are now viewed as enemies by the government have made several accusations and revealed the atrocities the government and Jean Mensa committed, such as driving foreign voters from neighboring West African countries to polling places to boost the NPP government's vote total and setting off dynamite in the opposition stronghold to drive away votes in opposition.

Considering the grave offenses Jean Mensa has committed that have affected the nation's infrastructure and the lives of Ghanaians, we must question ourselves: "If you are a true Ghanaian, why is this woman still leading the Electoral Commission?" It's long overdue for Jean Mensa to face criminal charges due to Ghana's corrupt judiciary, which consistently upholds the government's unethical policies. What steps are Ghanaians taking to get this lady out of the office?

We need to provide a thorough explanation for the question of what Ghanaians are doing to remove this woman from office. Since Jean Mensa lacks morality, shame, or regret and doesn't care if millions of Ghanaians die to appease the despot Akufo Addo, Ghanaians should either protest to remove her from office or ask her to resign if she won't support free and fair elections. This is because the country's dire economic situation can’t afford another round of election rigging.

"Who are we rigging the election for when about 70% of the population has rejected the NPP's presidential candidate?" This is something that Jean Mensa and the other NPP lawmakers who work in the EC's office ought to think about. If they are sensible people, they should think about the violence or civil war they intend to incite in Ghana. However, they have two choices: the risk of facing charges from the International Criminal Court or holding free and fair elections.