Qualities of a great president: focus on Mahama

LISTEN

A terrific president typically possesses a combination of qualities which contribute to a president's greatness, enabling them to effectively lead and serve their nation.

A great president must be a visionary, someone who has the ability to articulate a clear and compelling vision for his country's future; his integrity must be intact with unwavering honesty, ethics, and moral principles. He must have strong communication skills with the ability to effectively communicate with diverse audiences, both domestically and internationally.

There is also the need for a fantastic president to be emotionally intelligent and must have empathy and social skills to build strong relationships to manage conflicts. He must have the capacity to make informed, forward-thinking decisions that benefit the nation.

Besides, a phenomenal president must have the ability to build and work with a strong team, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose, and be able to navigate complex, changing circumstances with grace and resilience.

Additionally, a rad president must be decisive and willing to make tough decisions when necessary, and taking calculated risks to drive progress. He should be someone who has genuine understanding and concern for the needs and struggles of citizens, and must have a commitment to transparency, taking responsibility for actions, and being answerable to the people.

Again, a superb president should have the ability to build and maintain positive relationships with other nations, fostering global cooperation. He must also have the wherewithal to effectively respond to and manage national crises, ensuring stability and security.

There are more: an awesome president must have a solid understanding of economic principles, making informed decisions to drive growth and prosperity; and must have a commitment to addressing pressing social and environmental issues, promoting sustainability and justice.

Above all, humility and self-awareness are critical virtues of any remarkable president. He should be able to recognise the limitations and challenges of the presidency, seeking guidance and wisdom when needed; and must be able to handle criticism, setbacks, and challenges with finesse and flexibility.

These virtues mirror the personality of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, former president of the Republic of Ghana, and it is sad we could not retain him in 2016 to continue the good works he started, that notwithstanding, I believe our sins have been forgiven. And what is important is for us to right the wrongs of the past and bring him back on December 7.

Anthony Obeng Afrane