ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dame has been a 'wicked team player' in Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta's plan to jail Ato Forson — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has weighed in on allegations that the ongoing ambulance procurement case was a political move backed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to jail Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance procurement case, had accused the Attorney General of having political motives in pursuing the case against him and the first accused person, Cassiel Ato Forson.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court in Accra on May 30, Mr. Jakpa alleged that Attorney General Godfred Dame told him he was under pressure from President Akufo-Addo and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Dr. Forson in the case.

"Hon. Dame also explained to me that the first accused's prosecution had to be undertaken because of pressure from the former Minister for Finance [Dr. Ken Ofori Atta] and the President) and assured me repeatedly that I was not the target of the prosecution," the affidavit read in part.

Mr. Jakpa further claimed that in several meetings with him, Mr. Dame admitted that there was no case against him as an agent of the government and that he was just added as a cover-up.

In a social media post on Saturday, June 1, the policy advisor said that if true, the Attorney General has shown to be a wicked and willing team player in carrying out unjust prosecution.

"The AG says he was pressured by the President and former Finance Minister to use all foul means to jail the Minority leader. I believe him, but he is more vindictive, wicked and a willing team player in dishing out cold justice. Demons!" his post reads.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to 1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to $1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Dame has been a 'wicked team player' in Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta's plan to jail...

2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Ghana’s 5G deal a ploy by government to break MTN’s monopoly — Dafeamekpor

18 hours ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

18 hours ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

19 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

19 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

19 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

21 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

21 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

Just in....
body-container-line