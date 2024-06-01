Dame has been a 'wicked team player' in Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta's plan to jail Ato Forson — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has weighed in on allegations that the ongoing ambulance procurement case was a political move backed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to jail Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance procurement case, had accused the Attorney General of having political motives in pursuing the case against him and the first accused person, Cassiel Ato Forson.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court in Accra on May 30, Mr. Jakpa alleged that Attorney General Godfred Dame told him he was under pressure from President Akufo-Addo and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Dr. Forson in the case.

"Hon. Dame also explained to me that the first accused's prosecution had to be undertaken because of pressure from the former Minister for Finance [Dr. Ken Ofori Atta] and the President) and assured me repeatedly that I was not the target of the prosecution," the affidavit read in part.

Mr. Jakpa further claimed that in several meetings with him, Mr. Dame admitted that there was no case against him as an agent of the government and that he was just added as a cover-up.

In a social media post on Saturday, June 1, the policy advisor said that if true, the Attorney General has shown to be a wicked and willing team player in carrying out unjust prosecution.

"The AG says he was pressured by the President and former Finance Minister to use all foul means to jail the Minority leader. I believe him, but he is more vindictive, wicked and a willing team player in dishing out cold justice. Demons!" his post reads.