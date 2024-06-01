ModernGhana logo
Don't rush, get figures right before announcing - Obiri Boahen advises EC

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
SAT, 01 JUN 2024

As Ghana prepares for the highly contested 2024 general elections, Nana Obiri Boahen, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure the correct collation of results to avoid chaos.

Nana Obiri Boahen, a legal practitioner, emphasized the need for transparency in all aspects of the elections, including voter registration, ballot printing, and the deployment of electoral materials.

He stressed that accurate collation of results is crucial to ensuring a credible and peaceful electoral process.

The EC has assured the public of its commitment to conducting a free and fair election, but Nana Obiri Boahen's call for correct collation of results has been echoed by other political parties and civil society organizations.

"With the election expected to be closely contested, the need for accurate results collation has become a top priority to avoid any potential disputes or violence," the former NPP Deputy General Secretary pointed out on Wontumi Radio.

He stressed, "The EC must ensure that the results reflect the will of the people to maintain the peace and stability of Ghana."

