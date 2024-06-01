I support the cancelation of COCOBOD scholarships - Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his support for the cancellation of Cocoabod scholarships.

On Wontumi TV, Nana Obiri Boahen, who is also a cocoa farmer said he believes the scholarships have not been effectively utilized for the intended purpose.

Nana Obiri Boahen's comments come at a time when the Cocoabod scholarship program has been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and corruption.

The program, which was established to provide financial support to students in the cocoa-growing areas has been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability.

Nana Obiri Boahen's support for the cancellation of the scholarships may be seen as a controversial move, but he has stated that his position is based on his commitment to ensuring that resources are used efficiently and effectively.

He has also called for a thorough investigation into the management of the scholarship program to ensure that any corruption or mismanagement is addressed.

It remains to be seen how Obiri Boahen's comments will be received by the public and the government, but his support for the cancellation of the Cocoabod scholarships is likely to spark a heated debate on the issue.