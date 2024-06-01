ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I support the cancelation of COCOBOD scholarships - Nana Obiri Boahen

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Social News I support the cancelation of COCOBOD scholarships - Nana Obiri Boahen
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Nana Obiri Boahen, the former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his support for the cancellation of Cocoabod scholarships.

On Wontumi TV, Nana Obiri Boahen, who is also a cocoa farmer said he believes the scholarships have not been effectively utilized for the intended purpose.

Nana Obiri Boahen's comments come at a time when the Cocoabod scholarship program has been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and corruption.

The program, which was established to provide financial support to students in the cocoa-growing areas has been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability.

Nana Obiri Boahen's support for the cancellation of the scholarships may be seen as a controversial move, but he has stated that his position is based on his commitment to ensuring that resources are used efficiently and effectively.

He has also called for a thorough investigation into the management of the scholarship program to ensure that any corruption or mismanagement is addressed.

It remains to be seen how Obiri Boahen's comments will be received by the public and the government, but his support for the cancellation of the Cocoabod scholarships is likely to spark a heated debate on the issue.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra high...

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov'...

2 hours ago

All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia 

2 hours ago

BoG records GH10.5billion loss in 2023 BoG records GH₵10.5billion loss in 2023

2 hours ago

Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia

2 hours ago

'419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, Ill legalise Okada if elected president – Mahama to Okada riders '419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, I’ll legalise “Okada” if elected p...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Public discourse wont influence judge – Lawyer Ambulance case: Public discourse won’t influence judge – Lawyer

2 hours ago

Police escort rider crashes to death Police escort rider crashes to death

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpas motion to dismiss charges an extension of public theatrics – AG Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa’s motion to dismiss charges an extension of public...

Just in....
body-container-line