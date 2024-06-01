Ambulance case: We will follow this matter to its logical conclusion — Edudzi Tameklo

The Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has declared that his party will not sleep until Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is vindicated in the controversial ambulance trial.

Tameklo asserts that the NDC has substantial evidence to support the case.

Tameklo also warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to brace itself for another massive explosives following the release of alleged phone conversations between the Attorney-General and the third accused in the ambulance case.

"We'll take the matter to its logical conclusion," Tameklo stated during an interview on NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie.'

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson faces accusations of causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of 200 ambulances.