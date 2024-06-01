Ambulance case: Discipline yourself first before disciplining others —Ansa-Asare tells Akufo-Addo

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has highlighted the crucial role of self-discipline among leaders in maintaining effective governance.

He stressed that while the President holds the legal authority to discipline errant ministers, it is essential that he first exemplifies the highest standards of conduct himself to preserve the integrity of his office.

Ansa-Asare's follow allegations by Richard Jakpa, who is on trial alongside Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for causing financial loss of €2.37 million in a deal to procure ambulances for the state.

Jakpa has alleged that Attorney-General Godfred Dame repeatedly sought his help to incriminate Dr. Forson during the trial.

At a recent press conference, National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia demanded the dismissal of Mr. Dame, presenting a secret recording purportedly featuring a conversation between the Attorney-General and Jakpa. Nketia warned that if the President fails to remove and sanction Dame, a future NDC government will take decisive action.

In an appearance on JoyNews’ AM Show, Ansa-Asare elaborated, "Under Article 296 of the Constitution, the President has an implied power to discipline erring ministers of state, but he must first discipline himself to effectively discipline others. He needs to introspect, identify his own faults, and rectify them. This does not detract from the necessity of having the political will and courage to dismiss Godfred Dame."

Ansa-Asare dismissed the idea that the Attorney-General is immune from disciplinary actions by the General Legal Council, asserting that as a council member, the Attorney-General is held to the same ethical standards as any other lawyer. He pointed out alleged breaches of the code of conduct by Dame, suggesting these warrant disciplinary measures.

"My assessment is that unless the Attorney-General is removed from his position, he will continue to be a member of the General Legal Council, which is now being urged to apply disciplinary actions against him," Ansa-Asare concluded.