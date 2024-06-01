South Africa is in shaky waters

LISTEN

The party of Nelson Mandela ruling South Africa for the past thirty years in this year's general election seems to lose its comfortable majority. To stay in power the ANC needs a coalition partner.

Western democracies see coalition governments regularly. Parties come together and find workable compromises for four years in power. As the ANC has been in power for such a long period much has been going on behind closed doors and documented in the sector of mismanagement of the nation as well as corruption of the highest level. Any coalition party will have access to such documents and findings. They can unveil the truth from within the system not accessible to the press or civil rights organizations.

If the smaller coalition party takes its mandate seriously it will expose all the wrongdoings of the ANC and its leaders. Such exposure will make it impossible to rule the country but be a constant fight between two parties joining hands to rule the nation and represent their voter's interests. Even if the ANC in its own wisdom destroys documents and traces of its failures serious background checks by junior partners can still investigate on behalf of the voters and nation posing a constant threat to the ANC and its leaders.

The other scenario is they find a coalition partner that keeps a blind eye on issues of the past betraying its voter base and the nation at large or at worst stepping behind the ANC in the same footprints of mismanagement and corruption. This worst case would be a blow to the nation of South Africa and keep the people for much longer in mental, economic, social, and cultural bondage.

The election outcome indicates once more that an uprising by the majority of people is imminent yet unprepared with no vision and plan in place. The vacuum that will be created leaves room for unwanted leadership and ideas short but brutal lived as seen during the Arab Spring.

The rainbow nation of South Africa will witness a further exodus of whites. Black Africans are often not trained to take over the enterprises of white people only based on color not on the needed mindset and qualification. Zimbabwe was once the bread basket of Africa. Thirty years of Robert Mugabe forced his own people to buy food in South Africa as the shelves in Zimbabwe were empty and his personal pockets richly filled with gold and diamonds. Visions with a plan of executing the visions well move a nation to glory never ideology as seen many times in world history.

South Africa is trapped between a rock and a hard place surrounded by two oceans. Let's hope their dreams will not be consumed by the devils emerging from the sea but that their inner wisdom with prevail with a little help from outside of well-minded untouched folks.