Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers

An official of Rango Construction Company Limited, the contractor working on the Suame Interchange project has allegedly been stabbed to death by some scrap dealers at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, a security official was reportedly stabbed following a scuffle between some scrap dealers and workers of the construction firm.

Speaking to this reporter on Friday May 30, 2024, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for Ghana National Association of Garages Mr Lukman Mohammed Nuhu Appiadu revealed that the scrap dealers unlawfully used a road under construction, destroying a newly tired road in the area.

The move according to Mr Lukman sparked some altercations between the workers and the scrap dealers.

He added that the scrap dealers later mobilised themselves and went back to the site to attack the workers causing severe injuries to the security official.

Some residents in the area however revealed that the security official was stabbed in the process and was pronounced dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The matter has since been reported to the Suame Divisional Police Command for investigations.