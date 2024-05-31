We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has added to calls for a Constitutional Review.

According to him, although the 1992 Constitution has ensured the stability of the country in the last three decades, there is a need for a review to reduce the powers granted to the President.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia proposes that the constitutional review processes started by late President John Evans Atta Mill must be revisited.

“I also believe that we need constitutional changes. I think our constitution is a good one, it was done for political stability and we have had political stability over the last 30 years. But I think now there may be a need for certain changes that we should do to steer the constitution towards economic development.

“Prof. Atta Mills, may God Bless his soul started the process for constitutional review. We should take it up and do a broad consultation and bring it up. I think in this process it is also time to reduce the power of the president in our constitution,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said during his tour of the Oti Region on Friday, May 31.

The Vice President continued, “I think that the era for that strong president, I think it was a past era, I think now as we move towards trying to get the constitution moving towards economic development then we should reduce the power of the presidency and we will get a bit deeper democracy in my view.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on all political parties to subscribe to a single National Development Plan.

He opines that the back-and-forth on national policies is holding the country back in terms of development.

He believes that working together will ensure the country moves forward to make the lives of citizens better.