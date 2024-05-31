5G services to boost Ghanaian businesses: Insights from renowned analyst George Akom

Renowned Information and System Analyst Mr. George Akom has stated that the introduction of 5G services in Ghana will significantly enhance businesses across the country.

Mr. Akom, who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency in the Ashanti Region, emphasized that 5G services will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

According to Mr. Akom, the move will revolutionize Ghana’s digital landscape, bringing high-speed mobile broadband services to Ghanaians, which will help expand businesses throughout the country. Speaking on OTEC FM’s breakfast show 'Nyansapo' on May 31, 2024, he urged the public to embrace the rollout of the 5G service.

“Consumers will have the opportunity to become digital entrepreneurs, driving innovation and economic growth,” Mr. Akom told sit-in host Isaac Osei Akoto (Kanu).

Mr. Akom’s comments follow the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization's announcement that Ghana will roll out 5G services by the end of 2024. The ministry revealed that the government has partnered with seven companies, including Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and two telcos, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

These partners have established the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company, which will be the first 5G Mobile Broadband Shared Infrastructure Entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G network.

Mr. Akom emphasized that the rollout of 5G services is crucial to achieving the Digital Ghana vision. This vision aims to leverage technology to drive economic growth, and improve healthcare, education, and digital payment transactions.

"The 5G service will not only enhance business operations but also transform various sectors of the economy, providing a significant boost to Ghana’s overall development," he concluded.