Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, has highlighted the unfair treatment of Ghanaian nurses by the government as a primary reason for the increasing number of nurses leaving the country.

Speaking at this year's Nurses and Midwives Week Celebration organized by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Kumasi on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Dr. Tinkorang emphasized that better conditions of service would encourage nurses to stay and serve in Ghana.

"If nursing is made attractive, people will not run away from this country. Why will people run away from a system that is attractive?" he questioned.

Dr. Tinkorang further noted, "What is keeping people in this country is the commitment to build our country. As far as health care is concerned, you can't match ours to any of these developed countries."

Addressing the large number of unemployed nurses in the country, Dr. Tinkorang criticized those who label emigrating nurses as unpatriotic. "We have three batches of nurses (years 2020, 2021, and 2022) that are supposed to be employed but are still sitting at home. Our work is based on skills, so the more you stay at home, the more you become rusty," he explained.

He added, "I get hurt when I see all these nurses staying at home. It's very hurtful because we are doing ourselves a lot of disservice as a country. The more they stay at home, the more they lose their skills."

Dr. Tinkorang's appeal was based on the theme for the celebration: "Investing in Nursing and Midwifery: A Vision for Resilient Health Systems Towards Attainment of Universal Health Coverage." He urged the government to find a way to recruit unemployed nurses to work for the country.

In his address, Philemon Adu Brempong, the 1st Vice Regional Chairman for GRNMA-Ashanti chapter, also called for an increase in the study leave quota by the Ministry of Health. According to him, this would help accelerate the process for certificate holders to upgrade to professional grades and for others to improve their skills and knowledge.

"This call by GRNMA is based on various studies. Hospitals with a higher proportion of nurses holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) have lower rates of patient mortality and failure-to-rescue rates, shorter lengths of stay at hospitals, and better patient care outcomes. This will not only help build a resilient and robust healthcare system through investment in nurses and midwives but also improve the working conditions of certificate holders who are poorly remunerated," he stated.

Event highlights

The Ashanti regional members and executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association used the occasion to celebrate and award the best performing nurses and midwives.