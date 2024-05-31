VRM welcomes Bawumia's promise to establish Free Zone Hub in Volta Region

LISTEN

The Volta Resistance Movement (VRM) has expressed support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent campaign promise to establish a free zone hub in the Volta Region.

The announcement, made as part of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 election campaign, aims to enhance industrialization, attract investment, and create job opportunities in the region.

In a statement released today, the VRM highlighted the potential benefits of this initiative. "The establishment of a free zone hub aligns with our goals of promoting sustainable development, reducing unemployment, and enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of the Volta Region," the statement read.

"We believe that the implementation of this promise would mark a significant step forward in addressing the historical underdevelopment of our region," Delanyo Agbe spokesperson of the group said.

The VRM also urged all political parties to prioritize the development of the Volta Region in their campaign promises and policy plans.

"It is essential that the unique needs and potential of our region are recognized and adequately addressed by those seeking to lead our nation," the statement continued. "The VRM will continue to closely monitor the promises and commitments made by all political entities during this campaign season."

The movement called on the people of the Volta Region to remain vigilant, ensuring that political pledges translate into tangible benefits for the community. "We appreciate Dr. Bawumia's recognition of the Volta Region's potential and look forward to similar commitments from other political leaders."

Read the full statement below:

Statement from the Volta Resistance Movement

The Volta Resistance Movement (VRM) welcomes the recent promise made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to establish a free zone hub in the Volta Region as part of his campaign for the 2024 elections. This initiative has the potential to significantly boost industrialization, attract investment, and create much-needed employment opportunities in our region.

We recognize the importance of such a project and its potential to transform the economic landscape of the Volta Region. The establishment of a free zone hub aligns with our goals of promoting sustainable development, reducing unemployment, and enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of Volta. We believe that the implementation of this promise would mark a significant step forward in addressing the historical underdevelopment of our region.

Furthermore, we urge all political parties to prioritize the development of the Volta Region in their campaign promises and policy plans. It is essential that the unique needs and potential of our region are recognized and adequately addressed by those seeking to lead our nation. The VRM will continue to closely monitor the promises and commitments made by all political entities during this campaign season.

We call on the people of the Volta Region to remain vigilant and engaged, ensuring that the pledges made are substantive and actionable. The VRM stands ready to hold all parties accountable, ensuring that promises translate into tangible benefits for our communities.

In conclusion, we appreciate Dr. Bawumia's recognition of the Volta Region's potential and look forward to similar commitments from other political leaders. Together, we can work towards a future where the Volta Region thrives as a hub of industrial and economic activity, benefiting all Ghanaians.

We thank our Chiefs for the open-minded manner in which they allowed the Vice President to meet them and roll out his vision for the Region.

The VRM continues to remain non-partisan, with the sole aim of promoting the development of our beloved Region pari-passu with all other regions. United we stand, divided we fall.

Signed,

Delanyo Agbe

Spokesperson, Volta Resistance Movement